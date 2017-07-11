Mali: Bomb kills 2 UN peacekeepers

Two United Nations peacekeepers were killed and two more were injured Friday when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in central Mali, the UN said.

A security official cited by the AFP news agency said the soldiers in the latest attack were part of the Egyptian contingent of the UN's peacekeeeping mission.

A spokesman for the mission said the incident took place near the town of Douentza, on the road to Timbuktu.

"This is the sixth incident in which a UN peacekeeping convoy was hit since May 22," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Uptick in attacks

Friday's incident came after a series of other attacks on soldiers and aid workers.

Two soldiers were killed and nine were injured in an ambush in northern Mali on Thursday, Mali's army said in a statement. It said seven "terrorists" were "neutralized" after the attack.

On Wednesday, two Red Cross aid workers were killed in the west of the country when their vehicle came under fire from unknown assaillants.

Why are peacekeepers in Mali?

Jihadist groups have been waging an insurgency in Mali since 2012, but insecurity in the West African country has intensified over the past few months. The violence has also spread over the border into neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Mali's military is supported in its battle against these rebel groups by a large UN peacekeeping mission known as MINUSMA. Around 13,000 peacekeepers are part of the mission.

Former colonial power France also deployed forced there in 2013 to help fight the insurgency. But souring relations with the ruling junta prompted Paris earlier this year to announce plans to withdraw its troops.

Mali has been led by the military since a 2020 coup unseated a democratically elected president. Under Colonel Assimi Goita, who is now serving as president, Mali has turned away from traditional ally France and has instead embraced help from Russia.

Germany, which makes up a significant part of the UN's MINUSMA mission, last month decided to increase the German deployment from 1,100 to 1,400 soldiers. It also extended participation in the mission for another year.

MINUSMA has lost 142 troops, many of them to roadside bombs and ambushes, since the mission began in 2013.

