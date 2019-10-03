Mali attack kills dozens of soldiers

A suspected terror attack has killed at least 35 people in Mali. Islamic separatists carry out regular attacks in the region.
Dozens of soldiers were killed in a suspected terrorist attack in Mali on Friday, according to army officials.
The raid on a military post in the the Indelimane area, in the north of the country, is believed to have been conducted by Islamic militants.
Read more: Burkina Faso 'terror attacks' kill at least 29
"The provisional death toll has risen to 35 deaths" the Malian Army confirmed on Facebook, though that figure was expected to rise.
Recurring theme
Attacks of this nature are commonplace in Mali. Last month an attack resulted in the deaths of numerous soldiers at two separate army posts. Islamic separatists were also accused of carrying out that particular onslaught.
French and African military operations, along with the Malian military's efforts, dispersed militants and restored government control in the region. However, rebel activities still occur in some areas, even though a number of peace agreements are in place.
jsi/aw (AFP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
As the death toll of jihadist attacks in Burkina Faso climbs, the UN and the Red Cross say nearly 300,000 people have been forced to flee their homes. Half a million people no longer have access to health care. (10.09.2019)
This year the 'belg' rainy season once again failed to bring much needed relief to the drought-striken region. Pastoral communities say they fear for the future of their livelihoods as experts blame climate change. (23.09.2019)
The Islamic militant group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for twin attacks on a European military convoy and a US air base. The US military reported no casualties and said it conducted two airstrikes in response. (30.09.2019)
Violence has been growing in Burkina Faso as armed Islamic groups spill over the porous border with Mali. These latest deadly attacks show how one of the world's poorest countries is struggling to contain the problem. (09.09.2019)