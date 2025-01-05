Mali army claims arrest of IS-linked group leader

Malian forces, which have been fighting an Islamist insurgency for years, say they have arrested a leading figure.

The Mali army, on Saturday, said it arrested the leader of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (EIGS) — an affiliate of the terror organization in the Sahel region.

The army announced that it arrested two people, Mahamad Ould Erkehile "alias Abu Rakia," and Abu Hash, describing the latter as "chief of first order."

What did Mali's military say?

A statement from the General Staff of the Malian Armed Forces said it carried out the operation on Friday in which several of the group's fighters were also killed.

It further claimed to have recovered material intended for the manufacture of improvised explosive devices.

Mali's army said Hash had been responsible for coordinating "the worst atrocities" against civilians in northeastern Menaka and Gao regions and attacks against the army.

"Principal investigations confirm that he collaborated actively with Abu Huzeifa and Osama Madalo, two terrorist leaders who were previously neutralized," it added.

Violence spreading instability in region

Communities across central and northern Mali have faced instability and violence since groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and so-called "Islamic State" began launching attacks in 2012.

The security situation in the country has deteriorated significantly since the military junta took power in 2020 and the government has struggled to contain violence.

Mali is just one of several West African states that have been subject to coups in recent years.

The military took power in neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso in 2023, citing the threat posed by Islamist groups.

