 Mali: 23 dead in attacks on Fulani communities | News | DW | 01.07.2019

News

Mali: 23 dead in attacks on Fulani communities

Armed attacks on Fulani communities in central Mali have left 23 dead. The rivalry between Fulani herders and Dogon farmers has escalated in recent years with the rising presence of armed Islamist groups.

Cows under a shelter in a town in central Mali (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Bätz)

At least 23 civilians were killed in central Mali after armed men attacked three Fulani communities, a local mayor and security forces said Monday.

Reuters news agency also reported that some 300 people were missing following the attacks.

"During Sunday, and overnight, in the villages of Bidi, Sankoro and Saran, armed men attacked civilians, killing 23 of them," Cheick Harouna Sankare, mayor of the neighboring town of Ouenkoro.

After raiding the village of Saran, the attackers went on to Bidi, but people had already fled, said Harouna Sankare, who blamed the attack on Dogon hunters.

"Since they didn't find anybody [in Bidi], they burned the village and the houses and attacked the cattle," he said.

The attacks come following a wave of deadly assaults between Fulani herders and Dogon farmers who have long fought over land and resources.

The rivalry has escalated in recent years due to the growing presence of armed Islamist groups.

Read more: Mali: 'Worse than anything we’ve seen in living memory'

Watch video 02:23

Renewed attacks in Mali kill 38 people

Failure to disarm militants

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's government has promised to disarm the militias but has so far struggled to do so.

Tit-for-tat violence between the rival communities has increased this year. In March, suspected Dogon militiamen killed more than 150 Fulani in central Mali in one of the most violent attacks in the country's recent history. Raids on Dogon villages in June killed over 40 people.

Read more: Mali's security crisis: A cycle of exploitation and corruption

In other parts of central Mali, 12 civilians including a baby were killed on Sunday when the vehicle they were traveling in struck a landmine. Local mayor Issiaka Ganame told Reuters news agency that none of the passengers survived.

It was not clear who laid the mine, but jihadist groups have been known to deploy this kind of ordnance in the region.

  • The UN mission in DRC. (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    DR Congo: UN's largest mission

    Since 1999, the UN has been trying to pacify the eastern region of the DR Congo. The mission known as MONUSCO has nearly 20,000 soldiers and an annual budget of $1.4 billion (1.3 billion euros). Despite being the largest and most expensive mission of the United Nations, violence in the country continues.

  • UN Mission UNAMID in Darfur. (picture-alliance/dpa/A. G. Farran)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Darfur: Powerless against violence

    UNAMID is a joint mission of the African Union and the UN in Sudan's volatile Darfur region. Observers consider the mission a failure. "The UN Security Council should work harder at finding political solutions, rather than spending money for the military's long-term deployment," says security expert Thierry Vircoulon.

  • Woman walks past UN soldiers in South Sudan. (Getty Images/A.G.Farran)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    S.Sudan: Turning a blind eye to fighting?

    Since the beginning of South Sudan's civil war in 2013, nearly 4 million people have been displaced according to the UN. Some of them are being sheltered in UN compounds. But when clashes between government forces and rebels broke out in the capital Juba in July 2016, the blue helmets failed to effectively intervene. Later, the Kenyan UNMISS commander was sacked by former UN chief Ban Ki-moon.

  • UN troops in Mali. (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Mali: The most dangerous UN mission in the world

    UN peacekeepers in Mali are monitoring compliance with the peace agreement between the government and an alliance of Tuareg-led rebels. But Islamist terrorist groups such as AQIM continue to carry out attacks making MINUSMA one of the UN's most dangerous military intervention in the world. Germany has deployed more than 700 soldiers as well as helicopters.

  • French troops in Central Africa

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    CAR: Sexual abuse scandals making headlines

    MINUSCA, the UN's mission in Central Africa Republic has not helped to improve the image of the United Nations in Africa. French troops have been accused of sexually abusing children by the Code Blue Campaign. Three years on, victims haven't got any help from the UN. Since 2014, 10,000 soldiers and 1,800 police officers have been deployed. Violence in the country has receded but tensions remain.

  • UN troops in Westsahara (Getty Images/AFP/A. Senna)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Western Sahara: Hope for lasting peace

    The UN mission in the Westsahara known as MINURSO has been active since 1991. MINURSO is there to monitor the armistice between Morocco and the rebels of the "Frente Polisario" who are fighting for the independence of the Western Sahara. In 2016, Morocco which has occupied this territory since 1976, dismissed 84 MINURSO staff after being angered by a statement from the UN Secretary-General.

  • UN peacekeeper in Ivory Coast. (Getty Images/AFP/I. Sanogo)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Ivory Coast: Peaceful end of a mission

    The UN mission in Ivory Coast fulfilled its objectives on June 30, 2016 after 14 years. Since 2016, the troops have been gradually withdrawn. Former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said this was a "turning point for the United Nations and the Ivory Coast." But only after the full withdrawal will it be clearly known whether or not the mission was successful on a long-term basis.

  • Female UN troops in Monrovia (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Liberia: Mission accomplished

    The UN deployment in Liberia is - as in neighboring Ivory Coast - will soon be history. The soldiers are leaving by mid-2017. Since the end of the 14-year civil war, UNMIL has ensured stability in Liberia and helped build a functioning state. Liberia's government now wants to provide security for itself. The country is still struggling with the consequences of a devastating Ebola epidemic.

  • UN troops patrolling at night. (Getty Images/AFP/A. G. Farran)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Sudan: Ethiopians as peace promoters?

    The UNISFA soldiers are patrolling the disputed oil-rich region of Abyei. Sudan and South Sudan both claim to be rightful owners of this territory located between the two countries. More than 4,000 blue helmets from Ethiopia are deployed. Ethiopia is the world's second largest peace-keeping contributor. At the same time, the Ethiopian army is accused of human rights violations back home.

  • UN troops in Somalia. (picture-alliance/AA/S. Mohamed)

    UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

    Somalia: Future model AU mission?

    UN peacekeepers in Somalia are fighting under the leadership of the African Union in a mission known as AMISOM. The soldiers are in the Horn of African country to battle the al-Shabaab Islamists and bring stability to the war-torn nation. Ethiopia, Burundi, Djibouti, Kenya and Uganda, Sierra Leone, Ghana and Nigeria have all contributed their troops for AMISOM.

    Author: Martina Schwikowski


law/rc (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa

MONUSCO is the biggest and most expensive UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This is only one of the many other African countries where the "blue helmets" are intervening. (15.04.2017)  

