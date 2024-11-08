Malcolm X - Justice by Any Means

Malcolm X - Justice by Any MeansNovember 8, 2024
2021: As the US licks its wounds after a year of racial violence, a cold case that’s over 50 years old is suddenly back in the spotlight.
Shortly before his death, a police officer writes a letter revealing the FBI's involvement in the assassination of Malcolm X. After a 22-month investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, two men convicted of murder are exonerated.
Based on recently declassified FBI documents, accounts from people close to Malcolm X and other key witnesses, this historical investigation takes viewers through the last 15 months of the life of the iconic Malcolm X. The film shows the extraordinary journey of this radical leader and unravels the chain of events that led to his death.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 23.11.2024 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 23.11.2024 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 24.11.2024 – 05:03 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5