HistoryUnited States of America

Malcolm X - Justice by Any Means

November 8, 2024

The final 15 months of Malcolm X's life. Based on new revelations, recently declassified FBI reports and key witnesses, the film retraces the dramatic events that led to the death of the US civil rights activist.

Malcolm X was one of the best-known and most influential figures in the black emancipation movement in the USA. Born Malcolm Little in Omaha in 1925, the activist grew up in a politically committed home. Image: Cineteve

2021: As the US licks its wounds after a year of racial violence, a cold case that’s over 50 years old is suddenly back in the spotlight.

Shortly before his death, a police officer writes a letter revealing the FBI's involvement in the assassination of Malcolm X. After a 22-month investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, two men convicted of murder are exonerated. 

On 21 February 1965, the political activist Malcolm X was shot dead during a public appearance in New YorkImage: Cineteve

Based on recently declassified FBI documents, accounts from people close to Malcolm X and other key witnesses, this historical investigation takes viewers through the last 15 months of the life of the iconic Malcolm X. The film shows the extraordinary journey of this radical leader and unravels the chain of events that led to his death.

