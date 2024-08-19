Malaysia's orangutans will stay home after revised policy

Palm oil-buying countries will now be able to "sponsor" orangutans in Malaysia to ensure their welfare in their natural habitat.

Malaysia has asked the countries that buy its palm oil to adopt orangutans as part of its "orangutan diplomacy," but without moving them from their natural habitat, local media reported.

The decision marks a shift in the country's initial plan that sought to send some orangutans abroad.

The policy, inspired by China's "panda diplomacy," was initially announced in May and sought to gift orangutans to countries buying palm oil from Malaysia. It was formulated to alleviate concerns about palm oil production's impact on the habitats of orangutans.

However, following objections from conservationists, the policy has now been revised.

"The animals cannot leave their natural habitats. We have to keep them here. And then we will meet the countries or the buyers of our palm oil if they want to work together to ensure that these forests can be looked after and preserved forever," Commodities Minister Johari Abdul Ghani said at a press conference.

In Malaysia, palm oil production has been a major factor behind deforestation causing loss of habitat for orangutans.

The sponsorship policy was made public after the European Union banned the import of commodities linked with deforestation.

Under the revised scheme, palm oil buyers will now be able to "sponsor" one or more orangutans.

The collected funds will be used for conservation programs for the animals, Johari said, according to Malaysian newspaper The Star.

The programs include "collaborating with a team of rangers, comprising experts, to monitor the presence, safety and condition of these wild animals", he said.

