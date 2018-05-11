 Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns | News | DW | 24.02.2020

News

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns

Prime Minister Mahathir's party has pulled out of a coalition with his long-time arch rival Anwar Ibrahim. The decision is the latest chapter in the pair's political tug-of-war.

Mahathir Mohamad (Reuters)

Politics in Malaysia returned to chaos on Monday as Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad submitted his resignation to the country's king.

The prime minister's office confirmed the decision in a short statement, saying the resignation letter was sent at 1 p.m. local time (0500 UTC).

Minutes before the resignation, Mahathir's Bersatu party confirmed it had pulled out a four-party alliance that ousted the government of former leader Najib Razak in 2018.

As part of the coalition deal, the 94-year-old Mahathir had promised that his longtime arch-rival Anwar Ibrahim would succeed him as prime minister in a year or two.

However, rumors emerged at the weekend that the Bersatu party was trying to form a new government and thwart Ibrahim's succession bid.

Over the weekend, Ibrahim denounced a "betrayal" by his coalition partners that effectively annuls their historic election victory that ousted another coalition that had ruled Malaysia since independence.

The move by Bersatu would have kept Mahathir — the world's oldest prime minister — in power and renewed his decades-old feud with Ibrahim. The pair were Malaysia's top two leaders during Mahathir's first stint as premier but fell out politically.

Ironically, the PM's maneuvers would restore to power the Malay party of disgraced former leader Najib Razak, who with several of his party leaders are standing trial for corruption.

It would also propel to national power a fundamentalist Islamic party that rules two states and champions Islamic laws. 

mm/stb  (AFP, AP, Reuters)

