Malaysia: The "king of fruit" is big business

Cynthia Cave
June 21, 2024

Durian is one of the most popular foods in Southeast Asia, especially in China – even though it smells so bad, the fruit is banned in many buildings and transport networks! But durian farmers in Malaysia are now under pressure for another reason.

