Malaysia struggles to halt European plastic waste imports

Despite pledges to curb plastic waste imports, Malaysia remains one of Europe's top dumping grounds. Will the EU's upcoming export ban make a difference?

Malaysia remains the world's second-largest importer of plastic waste from the EU despite government pledges to prevent the country from becoming a global dumping ground.

The amount of plastic waste imported from the EU rose by 35% last year compared to 2022, according to Eurostat data.

The EU exported 8.5 million tons of paper, plastic, and glass in 2023, with more than one-fifth destined for Malaysia's dumps.

Indonesia and Vietnam were also large importers of Europe's waste.

While around 90% of Europe's waste is treated locally, exports have surged by 72% since 2004, according to figures from the European Commission.

Critics question EU's recycling ethics

The EU has agreed to ban plastic waste exports to countries outside the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), including Malaysia, starting in mid-2026.

The measure aims to prevent materials like plastics or chemicals from being sent to countries that cannot properly treat them.

Jan Dell, an engineer and founder of The Last Beach Cleanup, a campaign group, told DW that the EU's incoming ban is an "admission" that plastic waste exports are "harmful and unethical."

However, she criticized the EU for "massively increasing the amount of plastic trash they ship to Asia now."

"As the EU lectures the world to have high green ambitions, it is blatantly hypocritical and a brazen ploy to export and pretend plastic is recycled rather than banning single-use plastics or incinerating [them] at home and counting the carbon emitted," she added.

Southeast Asian states import more than 100 million tons of metal, paper and plastic waste annually, valued at €47 billion between 2017 and 2021, according to a UN report published this year.

When China banned imports of most plastics and other materials from 2018, several Southeast Asian countries experienced a surge in imports. By 2021, Malaysia had become one of the world's major importers of plastic waste.

The Malaysian government has stated for years that it wants to reduce waste imports but hasn't formally banned them, unlike some neighboring countries.

"The Malaysian government continues to allow plastic waste imports for economic reasons and demand from the local recycling industry," Hema Sulakshana, a public engagement campaigner at Greenpeace Malaysia, told DW.

"However, much of the imported plastic is either non-recyclable or contaminated, ultimately being disposed of through landfills or incineration."

Environmental impact

Environmentalists are divided on the benefits of the so-called circular economy, which relies on reusing materials to boost sustainability.

Some see recycling as key to reducing waste and resource consumption.

The Circulate Initiative, a non-profit, estimates that proper plastic waste recovery and recycling across South and Southeast Asia could prevent about 229 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 — the equivalent of emissions from 61 coal-fired power plants.

However, critics argue that recycling alone is insufficient, as much waste still ends up in landfills or is incinerated, leading to pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

In 2020, Malaysia's recycling rate was just 30%, half that of neighboring Singapore, according to various estimates. Inadequate waste management infrastructure exacerbates environmental pollution.

Incinerating waste releases dioxins and hazardous chemicals into the atmosphere and food supply. Last year, a fire at the Cam Ly garbage dump in Vietnam caused toxic smoke to cover parts of Lam Dong province.

Although the EU has committed to banning the export of some waste by 2026, this does not mean an end to plastic exports altogether.

Plastics can still be exported if certain conditions are met, Shiori Shakuto, a lecturer at the University of Sydney, told DW.

Non-plastic waste, including textiles, will still be able to be shipped to non-OECD countries.

This concerns environmentalists, as Europe's textile recycling industry faces significant challenges due to an oversupply of used textiles and declining demand from export markets.

Enforcing the regulations

Malaysia and the EU need to strengthen their regulators to make sure that non-toxic waste is not being traded and, importantly, to curb the profitable illegal trade in waste, Shakuto said.

The European Commission estimates that 15%-30% of waste shipments from the EU are illegal, highlighting the need for better enforcement.

"Shipments which are not tracked escape controls and are more likely to end up disposed of or treated improperly, increasing environmental risks. Illegal trade in waste is also a missed opportunity to reuse and recycle materials," the European Commission said in a statement.

The EU has initiated dialogues with Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia to tackle illegal waste trafficking.

But tougher enforcement of existing regulations is also needed in importing countries, especially as illegal waste shipments could increase once new EU rules take effect.

Sulakshana of Greenpeace Malaysia noted that Malaysia's National Solid Waste Management Department is not listed as a "Competent Authority" under the Basel Convention, which regulates the international waste trade.

"Furthermore, the Department of Environment lacks jurisdiction to intervene once waste shipments have arrived," she said.

"Overcoming these barriers and strengthening national policies are essential for effectively controlling waste imports and reducing environmental impact on Malaysia."

