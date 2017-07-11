Malaysia seizes largest-ever crystal meth haul

Malaysian authorities announced on Monday that they had made the country's largest-ever seizure of the illegal drug crystal methamphetamine on December 9.

A patrol from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency discovered the haul — weighing more than two tons and worth over $26 million (€21.43 million) — in a small boat off the coast of Penang.

"It's the coastguard's record-breaking seizure in its 15-year history," coastguard chief Zubil Mat told AFP.

The 12.5-meter (41-foot) recreational boat caught the attention of authorities with its unusual behavior. The 26-year-old driver attempted to flee when he saw the patrol boat and eventually jumped overboard.

He was subsequently arrested and the boat with its smuggled cargo was seized. Nobody else was on board.

The authorities found 2,118 kilograms (4,669 pounds) of methamphetamine disguised as packets of Chinese tea in 130 sacks.

Crystal meth — a billion-dollar industry

It was not clear where the drugs had been produced, but Zubil deduced from the packaging "it is highly possible that the crystal methamphetamine was smuggled out from Myanmar's Golden Triangle."

The Golden Triangle is a remote jungle area where the borders of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand meet — it has long been a key center in the production of heroin and more recently methamphetamines.

The remote Golden Triangle region has a long history of producing illegal drugs

The illegal drug is smuggled throughout Southeast Asia, China and Australiaand is part of a multi-billion dollar illicit industry.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime calculated that the cumulative annual value of the trade of methamphetamine in Asia was over $60 billion.

Malaysia itself is dealing with a major drug addiction problem and the law dictates a mandatory death penalty for anyone convicted of trafficking drugs.

Authorities believed that the shipment was intended for markets outside of Malaysia where the drug could fetch a higher price.

Zubil told AFP that drug smugglers were employing new tactics as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic, however, the Malaysian coastguard was working closely with police in order to intercept and disrupt the illegal trade.

