  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Turkish election
Climate protests
CrimeMalaysia

Malaysia probes Chinese ship suspected of looting WW2 wrecks

57 minutes ago

While Malaysian officials are investigating the weapons found on the Chinese vessel, Britain has condemned the looting calling it "desecration" of maritime military graves.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RxJE
A carrier ship anchored at sea
Authorities detained the Chinese vessel for illegal anchorage in Malaysian watersImage: Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency via AP/dpa/picture alliance

Malaysia questioned a Chinese-registered vessel suspected of looting two British World War II shipwrecks.

The ship was seized over the weekend after it anchored without a permit off Malaysia's southern Johor state, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency chief in the region, Nurul Hizam Zakaria, said on Tuesday.

Authorities found scrap metal and cannon shells on the ship.

A rusted shell and scrap metal
Malaysian authorities believe the shells could be from two British World War II shipwrecksImage: Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency via AP/dpa/picture alliance

"Our investigation is now directed to where these cannon shells originated from. Right now, we have officers from multi-agencies searching the big ship," Zakaria said.

The crew of 32 included 21 Chinese nationals, 10 Bangladeshis, and one Malaysian.

Wrecks targeted by scrap metal scavengers

Authorities believe the ammunition may be from the HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Repulse, which were sunk in 1941 by Japanese torpedoes days after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The United Kingdom's Ministry of Defense condemned the "desecration" of maritime military graves.

The cannon shells could also be linked to artillery that was discovered at a jetty in Johor on May 19, the maritime agency said in a statement Monday.

Malaysia's New Straits Times newspaper reported in recent weeks that illegal salvage operators had targeted high-grade aluminum and brass fixtures from the two British warships.

mf/kb (AFP, AP, dpa)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Südchinesisches Meer Spratly-Inseln

South China Sea - what you need to know

South China Sea - what you need to know

The South China Sea has long been a source of territorial disputes between several Asian countries. DW takes a look at who owns what, and why the contested waterway is so strategically important.
PoliticsAugust 11, 2017
Philippine fishermen fear for their livelihood as Chinese vessels chase them from their main fishing ground.

Fishing in disputed waters of the South China Sea

Fishing in disputed waters of the South China Sea

A geopolitical dispute in the South China Sea is hurting Philippine fishermen, whose livelihood and safety are threatened by Chinese maritime patrols. Beijing is claiming a vast oceanic territory bounded by what it calls its nine-dash line.
PoliticsOctober 20, 202203:03 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Bullets in a cartridge belt for the MG3 machine gun used by the German Federal Armed Forces

Does Europe need to declare a 'wartime economy'?

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Women and children who fled the violence in Sudan are seen sitting in an arid landscape

Chad villages overwhelmed with Sudanese refugees

Chad villages overwhelmed with Sudanese refugees

Conflicts19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A woman casts her ballot duing a by-election held in Bogra, Thakurgaon, Chapainawabganj and Brahmanbaria in Bangladesh

US tries to support Bangladeshi democracy with visa threat

US tries to support Bangladeshi democracy with visa threat

Politics20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Large bronze sculpture of a horse in an exhibition space

Why a German museum is putting two Nazi sculptures on show

Why a German museum is putting two Nazi sculptures on show

CultureMay 29, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Screenshot of a drone in a forest from the videogame "Death From Above"

War games: Is Ukraine video game exploitative or positive?

War games: Is Ukraine video game exploitative or positive?

Conflicts18 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi astronaut and cancer researcher Rayyanah Barnawi forming a heart with her hands

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

Saudi women break the glass ceiling

PoliticsMay 27, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden holds a microchip

Will the US succeed in starving China of semiconductors?

Will the US succeed in starving China of semiconductors?

Technology20 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A massive container ship entering the Panama Canal

Will climate change cut off the Panama Canal?

Will climate change cut off the Panama Canal?

Business16 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage