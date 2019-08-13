Malaysia police say missing London teen died from hunger

An autopsy of 15-year-old Nora Anne Quoirin who was found dead after mysteriously disappearing from a Malaysian eco-resort revealed no evidence of foul play, Malaysian authorities said on Thursday.

The Irish-French teen died from internal bleeding due to starvation and "extreme stress," Mohamad Mat Yusop, Negeri Sembilan state police chief, told reporters.

He added that authorities do not believe the teen was kidnapped or raped and that she'd died around two to three days before her body was found.

Some scratches were found on her legs, but the forensic pathologist who carried out the autopsy said they likely did not contribue to her death.

"Samples have been taken from Nora's body and sent to the Chemistry Department for further testing," Mohamad said.

France probing kidnapping

Quoirin's naked body was found on Tuesday near a small stream around 2.5 kilometers (1.6 miles) away from Dusun eco resort, which is south of the capital Kuala Lumpur.

The girl had disappeared from her family's cottage at the jungle resort on August 4, with her family saying she had learning disabilities and limited communication skills.

French authorities said on Wednesday that they'd opened a criminal investigation into the teen's case and are investigating possible kidnapping. Quoirin's father is French and her mother is from Belfast.

Quoirin's disappearance drew international attention and support for the family, who believed she had been abducted as she had never voluntarily left the family before.

rs/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)

