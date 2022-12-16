  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
Biodiversity
Rescue workers search for missing people after a landslide struck a campsite in Malaysia
At least two people died and more than 50 are missing after a landslide struck a campsite in MalaysiaImage: Malaysia Civil Defence/AP/picture alliance
Nature and EnvironmentMalaysia

Malaysia: Dozens missing after deadly landslide

50 minutes ago

A landslide occurred near Genting Highlands, a popular tourist destination. Officials confirmed that people died in the landslide and 51 are missing at a campsite outside Kuala Lumpur.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L23T

At least two people have died and more than 50 are missing after a landslide struck a campsite in Malaysia early on Friday, officials said. The deceased included a child and a woman.

A total of 79 people were thought to be caught in the disaster and 23 were found safe, said the fire and rescue department.

The landslide took place in Selangor state at about 3 a.m. local time (19:00 GMT Wednesday). The district is located on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur.

Norazam Khamir, the director of the fire and rescue department said that at least 31 people were rescued at the campsite.

Disaster hits after flash flood warning

The calamity occurred just outside the Genting Highlands, a popular tourist destination known for its natural beauty and famous resorts, in Batang Kali district. It hit a farmhouse that provides camping facilities, the fire department said.

The landslide fell from an estimated height of 30 meters above the campsite and covered close to one acre of the site.

Alexander Nanta Linggi, Minister of Works of Malaysia tweeted his concern regarding the landslide and said that he would "pray that all the unaccounted for victims are found safely."

A year ago — thousands displaced by floods

The Selangor district is known to be one of the more affluent states in Malaysia. Previously as well it has suffered landslides which were often attributed to forest and land clearance.

Currently, Selangor is going through a monsoon season but no heavy rainfall or earthquakes were observed overnight

Malaysia recovers from devastating floods

According to a report by the Malay Mail, on Monday, the department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) issued a warning of potential flash floods in Malaysian six states, including Selangor over the next 24 hours. 

In December 2021, about 21,000 people were displaced after torrential rains caused floods in seven states across the country.

ns/sms (APE, Reuters)

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger, right, is greeted by Czech Republic's Prime Minister Petr Fiala as he arrives for a meeting of the European Political Community at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic.

No confidence vote topples Slovakia coalition government

Politics8 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Morocco players disappointed

World Cup: Moroccan dreams dashed but fans proud

World Cup: Moroccan dreams dashed but fans proud

SportsDecember 14, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

Laborers walk to the Lusail Stadium, one of the 2022 World Cup stadiums, in Lusail, Qatar

India: Families of migrants who died in Qatar seek answers

India: Families of migrants who died in Qatar seek answers

Politics13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A child who fled Ukraine arrives for "Classroom for Ukraine" a school project launched by Arche as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues in Berlin, Germany

Ukrainian refugee kids face a challenge in German schools

Ukrainian refugee kids face a challenge in German schools

Education12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Man with a white turban-like hat walks in front of a large Turkish flag

Turkey's AKP under scrutiny for ties to religious radicals

Turkey's AKP under scrutiny for ties to religious radicals

Politics11 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Women standing in front of the skyline of Doha

Qatar's defunct women's team watches on with envy

Qatar's defunct women's team watches on with envy

Soccer18 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The Thacker Pass lithium mine in the US

US has huge lithium reserves, but concerns mount over mining

US has huge lithium reserves, but concerns mount over mining

Business14 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Police stand guard outside the National Police base where ousted President Pedro Castillo is held for a hearing, facing charges of rebellion, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

Peru declares state of emergency over unrest

Politics19 hours ago01:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage