Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition leader Mu Sochua

The deputy leader of a banned opposition party in Cambodia was arrested in Malaysia on Thursday, according to Human Rights Watch.

Mu Sochua, vice president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), was detained by officials upon arrival at Kuala Lumpur airport after flying in from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, said Phil Robertson, the Asia deputy director for Human Rights Watch.

The move would appear to be a show of unity among several Asian countries, after Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha promised to block moves for CNRP's leader, Sam Rainsy, to return.

When asked by reporters about Sam Rainsy, who has bought a plane ticket for Saturday to Bangkok, Prayuth said: "According to our commitment to ASEAN, we will not allow an anti-government person to use Thailand for activism. I have ordered this, so he probably won't get in."

