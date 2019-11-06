 Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition leader Mu Sochua | News | DW | 07.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Malaysia detains Cambodian opposition leader Mu Sochua

The deputy head of the opposition was stopped by immigration officials at Kuala Lumpur airport. Tensions in Cambodia are on the rise after opposition leader Sam Rainsy vowed to return after four years in political exile.

Mu Sochua

The deputy leader of a banned opposition party in Cambodia was arrested in Malaysia on Thursday, according to Human Rights Watch.

Mu Sochua, vice president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), was detained by officials upon arrival at Kuala Lumpur airport after flying in from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, said Phil Robertson, the Asia deputy director for Human Rights Watch.

The move would appear to be a show of unity among several Asian countries, after Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha promised to block moves for CNRP's leader, Sam Rainsy, to return.

When asked by reporters about Sam Rainsy, who has bought a plane ticket for Saturday to Bangkok, Prayuth said: "According to our commitment to ASEAN, we will not allow an anti-government person to use Thailand for activism. I have ordered this, so he probably won't get in."

Watch video 02:43

EU mulls end to Cambodia deal

jsi/rt (AP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Cambodia's Sam Rainsy promises to return Saturday despite facing arrest

The political activist posted an image of his Paris-Bangkok flight ticket on Twitter. However, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha reacted by saying he would not be allowed entry en route to Cambodia. (06.11.2019)  

Cambodia cracks down on activists as opposition leader plans return

At least 30 opposition activists have been arrested this year and accused of plotting to overthrow the Cambodian government before the planned return from self-exile of Sam Rainsy, the main opposition leader. (18.10.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

EU mulls end to Cambodia deal  

Related content

Sam Rainsy

Cambodia's Sam Rainsy promises to return Saturday despite facing arrest 06.11.2019

The political activist posted an image of his Paris-Bangkok flight ticket on Twitter. However, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha reacted by saying he would not be allowed entry en route to Cambodia.

Kambodscha Oberstes Gericht verbietet Oppositionsspartei CNRP

Cambodia cracks down on activists as opposition leader plans return 18.10.2019

At least 30 opposition activists have been arrested this year and accused of plotting to overthrow the Cambodian government before the planned return from self-exile of Sam Rainsy, the main opposition leader.

Thailand ASEAN Summit

ASEAN summit grapples with US-China trade war 02.11.2019

Southeast Asian leaders have gathered in Bangkok for a three-day summit expected to be dominated by trade. ASEAN members are trying to finalize a China-backed plan to create the world's biggest free trade area.

Advertisement