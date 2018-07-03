Malaysia charges ex-PM Najib Razak with criminal breach of trust in 1MDB scandal

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been charged of criminal breach of trust and abuse of power in a probe linked with the 1MDB graft case. Najib had lost power only two months ahead of his arrest.
Malaysian prosecutors raised corruption charges against former head of government Najib Razak on Wednesday, claiming the politician accepted millions of dollars in bribes.
Najib is the first ex-prime minister to be charged in court in Malaysian history.
Read more: Malaysia arrests ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak over 1MDB corruption
Latest developments:
Mahathir Mohamad's government reopened probes into the debt-ridden 1MDB, saying they were suppressed during Najib's tenure
A spokesman for Najib had rejected the charges as "politically motivated."
Najib's daughter-in-law Nur Sharmila Shaheen said the family was praying for the politician to get a fair trial. "It's a test from Allah," she told the AFP news agency. In a pre-recorded video posted after the Tuesday arrest, Najib said he was "not perfect, but believe me that the accusations against me and my family are not all true."
Read more: People were 'disgusted with government's corruption' in Malaysia
What is the case about? Officials believe the alleged bribe was linked with the so-called 1MBD scandal, that saw various officials allegedly siphon out billions of dollars of public money during Najib's 2009-2018 rule. With Najib's government shaken by the massive corruption scandal, the coalition around him lost the May elections to Najib's former mentor Mahathir Mohamad.
How did it get to this? Najib was voted out of office less than two months ago. In mid-May, Malaysian police raided properties linked to him and seized cash, jewelry, watches and other expensive items in total value $273.3 million (€234.3 million). The 64-year-old politician has denied any wrongdoing.
In June, current Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said he believed Najib was fully responsible for the 1MDB scandal and that the prosecutors had "an almost perfect case" against him. Both Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor have been questioned by authorities and banned from leaving the country. Najib was eventually arrested at his Kuala Lumpur home on Tuesday.
dj/aw (AFP, Reuters, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Anti-corruption investigators have arrested the former political leader after billions of dollars disappeared from a state fund. But the ex-prime minister has denied any wrongdoing in the case. (03.07.2018)
Malaysian police say cash and luxury items seized in raids on scandal-plagued ex-PM Najib Razak were valued at €234.3 million. Razak and associates are being investigated for fraud linked to state fund 1MDB. (27.06.2018)
Malaysia's former prime minister, Najib Razak, has had to answer for a $10.6 million transfer into his bank account. Najib was voted out of office this month, in part over his suspected role in the 1MDB scandal. (22.05.2018)
Malaysian voters have delivered a stunning upset at the ballot box to the coalition that has ruled the country since independence in 1957. It paves the way for 92-year-old Mahathir Mohamad to become world's oldest PM. (10.05.2018)