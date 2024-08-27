Malaysia charges ex-PM Muhyiddin over alleged royal insult

Muhyiddin Yassin, an opposition leader and former prime minister, has been accused of insulting Malaysia's former king. The rotating monarchy in the country is held in deep respect.

Malaysia has brought sedition charges against opposition leader and former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin for allegedly insulting the country's former king in a political speech on August 15.

Muhydiddin, who governed the country between 2020 and 2021 and leads Malaysia's conservative, Malay-centric opposition bloc, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Remarks seen as denigrating the country's largely ceremonial and highly revered royalty can be prosecuted under a Sedition Act stemming from the colonial era.

Under Malaysia's unique form of monarchy, nine sultans take turns on the royal throne every five years.

Muhyiddin is already facing corruption and money laundering charges in a separate case filed against him last year that the 77-year-old has called politically motivated.

What is Muhyiddin accused of?

Prosecutors say Muhyiddin questioned why former King Al-Sultan Abdullah had not invited him to be sworn in as the country's premier after a 2022 general election that resulted in a hung parliament, despite his claiming to have the backing of enough lawmakers.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, who stepped down from his five-year reign in January, instead appointed then opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister in November 2022 after Anwar gained the support of rival parties to build a unity government.

Muhyiddin's remarks during a by-election campaign in the northeastern state of Kelantan are being seen by prosecutors as a slight to the former king's credibility.

Al-Sultan Abdullah himself has made no public comment on the reported remarks by Muhyiddin, but his son has said they were dangerous and undermined faith in the monarchy.

If found guilty, Muhyiddin could face up to three years in prison and a maximum fine of 5,000 ringit (€1,030, $1,148), according to his lawyer.

