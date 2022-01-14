 Malaysia: Buddhist monks fight to protect mountain home | Global Ideas | DW | 14.01.2022

Global Ideas

Malaysia: Buddhist monks fight to protect mountain home

A cave monastery facing eviction by a Malaysian cement company may be the last hope for a unique karst ecosystem.

A Buddhist monk sits praying before an alter

Monks live and practice their faith in limestone caves in Kinta Valley, Malaysia, but this way of life and unique ecosystem are under threat

A cool breeze sweeps through the Dhamma Sakyamuni Monastery. Sitting cross-legged on the polished stone floor, monks meditate silently under the gaze of a Buddha painted gold. Above them, stalactites hang from the rough limestone ceiling.  

This is one of the last remaining limestone cave temples in Malaysia. It sits nestled into the foot of Mount Kanthan, one of 12 limestone hills that rise up from the Kinta Valley in the Malaysian state of Perak. There are currently some 15 Buddhist monks living and practicing their faith in these caves.

But the peace here is fragile. Outside the monastery, explosions can be heard echoing through the valley like gunfire. This is the sound of the mountain — and neighboring peaks — being blasted with dynamite to extract limestone that will be used to make cement.

An aerial photo of a limestone valley

The untouched karst ecosystem is lush and green, compared to the neighboring quarried site 

The Perak state government has leased Mount Kanthan to Associated Pan Malaysia Cement (APMC) for quarrying since the early 1960s. The mountain has been divided into four zones, two of which are already being quarried. The contrast is dramatic: The richly forested southerly two zones butt against the barren expanse of pale rock and rubble of the quarried zones to the north.

AMPC is in the process of applying for permits to begin work in one of the so-far untouched zones, where the monastery is situated. But first it has to evict the monks, whom it says have no legal right to be there.

A spiritual sanctuary

Mount Kanthan is an impressive example of karst topography, where soft, porous limestone has naturally eroded to create sculptural networks of valleys, caves and sinkholes. These are home to a great diversity of specially adapted plants and animals — and have long drawn human inhabitants, too.

A makeshift bed in the caves

Bhante Kusala says few people want to live in caves but hopes the sanctuary will be designated a cultural heritage site

Bhante Kusala runs the monastery with the help of other monks and volunteers. He says it was founded a century ago by a Master Fu, who was drawn to Mount Kanthan because its form resembled the figure of a reclining Buddha.

"Our founder chose to mediate here because of its serene, quiet environment," Kusala says, adding that there is an ancient tradition of Buddhist monks seeking peace in the natural world.

The monastery echoes with the gentle sound of water dripping from the stalactites that hang from the ceiling. A system of pipes catches this water so the monks can use it to bathe, wash their clothes and clean the temple's floors.

Seongyee is a volunteer who has been helping out at the Sakyamuni Caves Monastery with cleaning and maintenance work for the last five years. "To us, this is a spiritual sanctuary," she says. "We depend on it; this is part of the spiritual journey we are seeking."

A water collection system in a limestone cave. Stalactites hang from the ceiling

The monks collect water from the dripping stalactites and use it for washing and cleaning

Endemic species under threat

But it is not just this religious community that is at risk of losing its way of life if the cement company wins its case against them. Ruth Kiew, a botanist who works with the non-profit Malaysian Cave & Karst Conservancy, among other organizations, told DW that critically endangered fauna such as trapdoor spiders and bent-toed geckos may be driven to extinction if the entire mountain is blasted.

In 2014, Kiew published a study of the flora threatened by quarrying at Mount Kanthan, finding some 32 flora species of conservational importance, including 12 endangered species and three recently identified species of tree believed to grow only on Mount Kanthan.

APMC and its parent company, construction corporation YTL, declined to be interviewed for this story. But according to YTL's website, the company has been working with Malaysian non-profit the Tropical Rainforest Conservation and Research Centre (TRCRC) to nurture threatened flora from Mount Kanthan at a dedicated plant nursery.

A limestone hill covered in trees

Botanist Ruth Kiew's study showed quarrying is threatening a number of flora species at Mount Kanthan 

A spokesperson for TRCRC told DW the goal of the project was to train a team from YTL "on how to run their own conservation nursery, conduct seed collection, and have the basics of tree planting — all goals that were achieved."

Whether YTL is using the know-how gained from the project to continue conservation efforts is unclear. But scientists say that destruction of even a part of the remaining Kathan Mountain habitat could see unique species lost forever.

"Even different parts of the hill, due to varied and rugged topography, still harbor unique habitats and specialist species," Kiew said, adding that "plants, animals, and microorganisms are not uniformly distributed over the karst hills."

Yong Kien Thai is a botanist at the University of Malaya who has visited the mountain several times to survey its biodiversity.

"They may eventually grow some of the many different species originating from the limestone, but they didn't explain where they will replant this," he says. "Reintroduction is also an issue because different limestone hills have their own set of diversity."

A limestone cave

A meditation chamber within the cave system 

Cultural heritage hangs in the balance

Living in harmony with these unique ecosystems, Kusala sees his community of monks and devotees as "custodians of this mountain."

When APMC filed an order with the local court to evict Mount Kanthan's residents in January 2021, it referred to the monks as "unidentified occupants occupying the land," and stated they were there "without the consent, authorization and/or permission" of the company.

Leong Cheok Keng, a spokesperson for the monastery, told DW six of the monks have now successfully filed to be recognized as official parties in the case, meaning they have more of a say over how their legal argument is shaped.

At the same time, they are campaigning to have the monastery officially designated as a cultural heritage site. Before the pandemic, devotees would flock to the Sakyamuni Caves from cities like Kuala Lumpur to take part in cave meditation.

People praying in front of a gold-painted Buddha

Kusala says his community lives in harmony with the unique karst ecosystem

In late December 2021, the monastery received a letter of support from Ipoh City Council, the administrative capital of Perak. The council voiced its support for designating the land a cultural heritage site.

"If the monastery achieves the status of a heritage site, it means nobody can change the structures on the site and the site is protected from being interfered with," Leong says.

Kusala radiates equanimous good humor. But he's aware that this way of life hangs in the balance as the values his monastery represents compete with economic interests. "Nowadays, not many people want to become monks," he laughs. "They don't want to stay in caves or a forest... we are the real rare species!"

Edited by: Ruby Russell

  • A 2019 photo shows the Aktogar Langgar Village of Datong Township, Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    Highly susceptible to climate change

    The world's mountains are rugged, but delicate. They have a huge impact on even distant lowlands but are highly sensitive to climate change. Temperatures are rising significantly faster in mountain areas, well outpacing other habitats. As a result, snow and glaciers are disappearing with consequences for water systems, biodiversity, natural disasters, agriculture and tourism.

  • A sign showing how far the Pasterze Glacier has receded since 2005

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    Snow and permafrost: The big melt

    The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says lower elevation snow cover could fall by as much as 80% if emissions continue unabated. Glaciers, too, are retreating, with a similar melt expected in the European Alps at current levels of CO2 output. At least a quarter of the world's permafrost is in high mountain areas. As permafrost thaws, it will release vast amounts of greenhouse gases.

  • The Jahuacocha Lagoon in the Cordillera Huayhuash, in the department of Áncash in Peru

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    There's something in the water

    The changing climate has a deep impact on water systems, but the effects change over time. Initially, glacier-fed river systems rise in flow with accelerated melting. But in areas with much-reduced glacier cover, such as Peru's Cordillera Huayhuash mountain range, rivers weaken due to less seasonal melt. Many areas with smaller glaciers have already hit that turning point.

  • A snowshoe hare peers out from under a tree

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    Biodiversity: Shifting habitats

    Climate change has altered the make-up of wildlife in mountain areas. Some flora and fauna, including lowland bird species, are winners, as more areas open up for them to thrive. But this comes at a cost to species adapted to the cold, such as snowshoe hares in North America and snow leopards in Central and South Asia, which have to move higher up the mountains to survive.

  • Rescue crews search for missing people at the scene of a landslide in Ask, Norway

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    Mountains and natural disasters

    Retreating glaciers and thawing permafrost make mountain slopes less stable, leading to more frequent rockfalls, landslides and flooding. Wildfires are on the rise, particularly in the western US, where snow is melting sooner. And melting glaciers will also release heavy metals, such as mercury, and other legacy contaminants.

  • A Buddhist stupa with prayer flags stands in front of the snowy peaks of Annapurna, 4600 meters above sea level

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    Mountain ways of life threatened

    Almost 10% of the world's population lives in high mountain regions. But life there is becoming more marginal with worsening economic opportunities and a higher risk of natural disasters. The aesthetic, spiritual and cultural aspects of mountain landscapes are impacted, too. The Indigenous Manangi community in Nepal, for example, sees the loss of glaciers as a threat to their ethnic identity.

  • A man walks towards his plot of land where he grows corn and potatoes in Huaraz, Peru

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    Economic costs

    As temperatures rise, mountain farming and tourism take an economic hit. Equally, high-altitude infrastructure — such as roads, railways, pipelines and buildings — suffer as the foundations on which it was built destabilize. In some areas, thawing glaciers have revealed mining opportunities, but taking advantage of this can cause other problems, like pollution.

  • An old ski club hut on the peak of Chacaltaya (5,395 meters), once home to the world's highest ski resort

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    Winter tourism: snowless ski resorts

    Less snow and thawing permafrost have hurt the skiing, glacier tourism and mountaineering sectors. In Bolivia, which has lost half its glaciers over the last 50 years, the world's highest ski resort is a sad display of rusted ski lifts. Ski resorts are now relying on artificial snow at great environmental cost, while others are pivoting to alternative sports to account for shorter seasons.

  • Some countrypeople walk next to a potatoe plantation in Huatata, 50 kilometers from Cuzco, Peru

    Climate change is threatening the world's mountain regions

    Farmers adapting to changing mountain climates

    As glaciers shrink, ultimately reducing the amount of water that flows down to rivers and valleys, local farmers are facing lower agricultural yields. This is combined with reduced access to electricity as hydropower operations suffer. In Nepal, farmers are dealing with drying soils, making it harder to grow potatoes and fodder. But others are switching to new crops suitable for warmer climes.

    Author: Alistair Walsh


