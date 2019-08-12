 Malaysia: Body found after London teen goes missing while on holiday | News | DW | 13.08.2019

News

Malaysia: Body found after London teen goes missing while on holiday

A chief Malaysian police officer has confirmed a body was found during the hunt for teenager Nora Quoirin. Malaysian authorities said they are certain the body belongs to the missing girl.

Anne Quoirin has been missing in Malaysia (Reuters/Lim Huey Teng)

15-year-old Londoner Nora Anne Quoirin was reported missing in Malaysia on 4 August

A body was found in southern Malaysia on Tuesday during the search for 15-year-old Nora Anne Quoirin, who has been missing since 4 August while on holiday with her family.

Malaysia's deputy police chief, Mazlan Mansor, said that he is "very certain" the uncovered body is the missing girl.

Mohamad Mat Yusop, the local police chief of Negeri Sembilan where Quorin went missing, said that "the body of a white female" was found after authorities received a report from a member of the public.

"It was found two kilometers from the Dusun Resort where she was staying. The body is intact," he said. 

The Lucie Blackman Trust, a UK-based organization assisting in the search, posted on Facebook that they "can confirm a body has been found in the search for Nora Quoirin." 

Investigations are currently ongoing and the cause of death is not confirmed.

Body 'likely' belongs to missing teen

The organization said that it "sadly seems likely" that the body belongs to the 15-year-old missing Irish-French teenager from London.

Quoirin was reported missing from her hotel room in a jungle resort on 4 August after her family arrived at the Dusun resort in Seremban, about 70 kilometers south of the capital of Kuala Lumpur.

The teenager suffers from learning disabilities.

The incident has drawn worldwide attention and support for the family. The family pledged a US $11,900 reward, donated by a Belfast business, for information that could lead to Quoirin's return.

mvb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

