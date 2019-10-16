 Malaysia blocks animated feature ′Abominable′ over South China Sea map | News | DW | 20.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Malaysia blocks animated feature 'Abominable' over South China Sea map

An animated movie made by DreamWorks and a Chinese studio has been blocked by Malaysian authorities over a scene showing a map of the South China Sea. The cartoon, titled "Abominable," tells a story of girl and a Yeti.

A scene from Abominadble showing Yi and the Yeti

A geopolitical dispute is set to keep "Abominable," an animated movie co-produced by a Chinese studio, out of Malaysian theaters, representatives of Universal Pictures said on Sunday.

Malaysian authorities oppose the scene in which shows a map of the South China Sea with the controversial "nine-dash-line" which Beijing uses to reinforce its claim on vast areas of the disputed region. Parts of the sea, which includes key shipping routes and strategic islands, are also claimed by Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei, and the Taiwanese government.

"Abominable" is made by US animation giant DreamWorks in cooperation with the Shanghai-based Pearl Studio. DreamWorks is owned by Universal Pictures, which also serves as the movie's distributor. The film tells a story of a Shanghai girl who finds and befriends an escaped Yeti on the roof of her apartment building.

It was set to hit the Malaysian theaters in November.

Universal refuses censors' terms

On Sunday, Universal Pictures said that country's officials have agreed to let if be shown if the map scene is removed.

Read more: What is the South China Sea row about?

However, "Universal has decided not to make the cut required by the Malaysian censor board and as such will not be able to release the film in Malaysia," the US company said in an email to the Agence France-Presse news agency.

Watch video 02:00

Vietnam pulls children's film over South China Sea map

The movie started its theatrical run in Vietnam in early October but was pulled from cinemas last week, with the country's main cinema franchise CGV saying they were not immediately aware of the map. Philippines' cinemas have also started showing the movie, but the country's Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin recently called for the film to be boycotted and for the "offending scene" to be cut.

In 2016, a Hague-based arbitration court ruled that China's territorial claims were without grounds, but Beijing has ignored the decision.

dj/jlw (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

China warns US after warships sail in disputed South China Sea

China told two US warships to turn back after they sailed near disputed islands without permission. The busy waterway is the latest flashpoint as relations between the world's biggest economies continue to strain. (06.05.2019)  

What is the South China Sea row about?

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague has delivered its verdict on the territorial spat. DW answers some of the questions related to the case to explain what the dispute is about and what is at stake. (12.07.2016)  

Hague court finds against China, for Philippines, in South China Sea dispute

A court in The Hague has ruled China breached international law in a dispute over control of the South China Sea. Its findings are binding, but the court has no power to enforce its ruling. Beijing remains unrepentant. (12.07.2016)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Vietnam pulls children's film over South China Sea map  

Related content

Filmstill des Animationsfilms | ABOMINABLE

Vietnam pulls children's film over South China Sea map 16.10.2019

"Abominable," an animated film marketed in Vietnam as "Everest: The Little Yeti," has been pulled from Vietnamese cinemas because it contains a map showing Chinese claims in the South China Sea that are at odds with Vietnam's.

Thailand | Gemeinsames Marinemanöver ASEAN und USA

US-ASEAN naval drills kick off in Southeast Asia 02.09.2019

For the first time, the US will conduct naval exercises with a coalition of Southeast Asian countries amid tensions over territory in the South China Sea. The US said the drills will help "maintain maritime security."

Protest auf den Philippinien South China Sea

Did China commit 'crimes against humanity' in the South China Sea? 25.03.2019

Former Philippine ministers say China's artificial islands in the South China Sea have destroyed the environment and decimated coastal communities. They have filed a formal complaint with an international tribunal.

Advertisement