 Malaysia arrests ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak over 1MDB corruption | News | DW | 03.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Malaysia arrests ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak over 1MDB corruption

Anti-corruption investigators have arrested the former political leader after billions of dollars disappeared from a state fund. But the ex-prime minister has denied any wrongdoing in the case.

Najib Razak gestures during an impromptu press conference

Malaysian authorities on Tuesday arrested former Prime Minister Najib Razak in connection to an anti-graft investigation.

Najib has been at the center of a political scandal involving the debt-stricken 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund after nearly $700 million were reportedly diverted to the ex-premier's personal accounts.

The main points:

  • Roughly $4.5 billion (€3.9 billion) were misappropriated from the 1MDB state fund, according to the US Justice Department.
  • The new government reopened investigations into the missing funds in May, saying previous probes had been suppressed by Najib's government.
  • Anti-corruption prosecutors have been building a case against Najib for embezzlement and bribery with government funds, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said last month.
  • Najib has consistently denied involvement in wrongdoing at the 1MDB, which he founded in 2009.

Read more: In Malaysia, almost everything is an 'official secret'

Why now? Mahathir's Alliance of Hope beat Najib's National Front at the polls in May, giving them power to form the next government and, as such, re-open investigations into corruption at 1MDB.

Last month, anti-corruption investigators said a treasure trove of cash, jewelry, handbags and watches seized during raids at Najib's properties in May was worth more than $270 million (€234 million). Since then, Mahathir has said prosecutors have built "an almost perfect case" against Najib.

What happens next? Malaysian authorities said Najib would be brought before a court on Wednesday and be charged. However, they have yet to unveil the specific charges that are to be brought against him.

More to follow…

ls/msh (Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Malaysia says seized items in ex-premier probe valued at €234 million

Malaysian police say cash and luxury items seized in raids on scandal-plagued ex-PM Najib Razak were valued at €234.3 million. Razak and associates are being investigated for fraud linked to state fund 1MDB. (27.06.2018)  

Malaysian anti-corruption agency freezes political party bank accounts

Malaysia's anti-corruption agency has moved to freeze the bank accounts of the political party until recently led by Najib Razak. The net is tightening around Najib as a money laundering probe homes in on the ex-PM. (29.06.2018)  

Malaysia sets up task force to probe 1MDB scandal

Authorities in Malaysia have set up a task force to investigate the theft of billions of dollars from 1MDB, the nation's sovereign wealth fund. Last week officials seized cash and jewelry from the homes of ex-PM Najib. (21.05.2018)  

In Malaysia, almost everything is an 'official secret'

The conviction of an opposition lawmaker under Malaysia's Official Secrets Act has renewed calls for the law's repeal. Activists say the legislation is responsible for stifling dissent and muzzling freedom of expression. (16.11.2016)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Malaysia PK Bei einer Razzia beschlagnahmte Güter

Malaysia says seized items in ex-premier probe valued at €234 million 27.06.2018

Malaysian police say cash and luxury items seized in raids on scandal-plagued ex-PM Najib Razak were valued at €234.3 million. Razak and associates are being investigated for fraud linked to state fund 1MDB.

Najib Razak und Rosmah Mansor

Malaysian anti-corruption agency freezes political party bank accounts 29.06.2018

Malaysia's anti-corruption agency has moved to freeze the bank accounts of the political party until recently led by Najib Razak. The net is tightening around Najib as a money laundering probe homes in on the ex-PM.

Malaysia Najib Razak in Putrajaya

Ex-Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak questioned over 1MDB corruption scandal 22.05.2018

Malaysia's former prime minister, Najib Razak, has had to answer for a $10.6 million transfer into his bank account. Najib was voted out of office this month, in part over his suspected role in the 1MDB scandal.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 