Malaysia arrests ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak over 1MDB corruption

Anti-corruption investigators have arrested the former political leader after billions of dollars disappeared from a state fund. But the ex-prime minister has denied any wrongdoing in the case.
Malaysian authorities on Tuesday arrested former Prime Minister Najib Razak in connection to an anti-graft investigation.
Najib has been at the center of a political scandal involving the debt-stricken 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund after nearly $700 million were reportedly diverted to the ex-premier's personal accounts.
The main points:
Why now? Mahathir's Alliance of Hope beat Najib's National Front at the polls in May, giving them power to form the next government and, as such, re-open investigations into corruption at 1MDB.
Last month, anti-corruption investigators said a treasure trove of cash, jewelry, handbags and watches seized during raids at Najib's properties in May was worth more than $270 million (€234 million). Since then, Mahathir has said prosecutors have built "an almost perfect case" against Najib.
What happens next? Malaysian authorities said Najib would be brought before a court on Wednesday and be charged. However, they have yet to unveil the specific charges that are to be brought against him.
