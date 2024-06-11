Malawi's VP confirmed dead after his aircraft went missing

Malawi's Vice President Saulos Chilima confirmed dead after his aircraft went missing. The wreckage was found in Chikangawa Forest with no survivors.

An airplane carrying Malawi's Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima was found in the country's Chikangawa Forest on Tuesday, President Lazarus Chakwera said.

Malawian rescuers had combed the forest in the hunt for the missing plane, with the United States and neighboring African nations sending search aircraft. Chakwera announced the news in a live address on state television.

Chilima had traveled to South Korea days before the crash Image: AP Photo/picture alliance/dpa

No survivors

"The search and rescue team have found the aircraft... completely destroyed with no survivors, as all passengers on board were killed on impact," Chakwera said.

"Words cannot describe how heartbreaking this is," he said, describing the crash as a "terrible tragedy."

Chakwera said he had previously flown on the same aircraft, which the crew had successfully operated only hours before the accident, he added.

"And yet, despite the track record of the aircraft and the experience of the crew, something terrible went wrong with that aircraft on its flight back to Lilongwe, sending it crashing down," he said.

What we know about the plane crash

The military plane carrying 51-year-old Chilima and nine others disappeared on Monday after its crew was told not to land in the northern city of Mzuzu due to bad weather and poor visibility.

The plane departed Lilongwe just after 9 a.m. local time (0700 GMT/UTC) with passengers set to attend the funeral of a former cabinet minister in Mzuzu, some 370 kilometers (230 miles) away. Malawi's former first lady Shanil Dzimbiri, the ex-wife of former President Bakili Muluzi, was also on board.

The aircraft — a Dornier 228-type twin-propeller plane that was delivered to the Malawian army in 1988 — had been set to return to the capital, Lilongwe, after being denied landing permission.

In a previous statement, Chakwera said air traffic control had lost contact with the aircraft and it disappeared from radar. Chakwera said he had ordered an immediate search and rescue operation. Some 600 personnel were involved in the search in hilly, foggy forest land near Mzuzu.

rc/kb (AFP, Reuters)