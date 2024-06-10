Malawi: Plane carrying vice-president goes missing

A search is underway in Malawi after a plane carrying the country's vice-president and nine others went missing Monday.

A military plane carrying the vice-president of Malawi and nine other people has gone missing and a search is underway, President Lazarus Chakwera's office said on Monday.

The plane carrying 51-year-old Vice-President Saulos Chilima departed the capital, Lilongwe, but failed to make its scheduled landing at Mzuzu International Airport about 370 kilometers (230 miles) to the north around 45 minutes later.

"All efforts to make contact with the aircraft since it went off radar have failed thus far," a statement read, adding that President Chakwera has ordered "an immediate search and rescue operation to locate the whereabouts of the aircraft."

In the meantime, Chakwera has canceled a planned visit to the Bahamas.

Vice-President Chilima was temporarily suspended from office in 2022 due to allegations of corruption, which were dropped in May.

More to follow ...

mf/wmr (dpa/AP)