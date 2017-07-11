 Malawi opposition leader sworn in as president after repeat vote | News | DW | 28.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Malawi opposition leader sworn in as president after repeat vote

Lazarus Chakwera has called for unity and vowed during his inauguration speech "to make Malawi a peaceful, prosperous nation." The former evangelical preacher won last week's rerun election after the first was voided.

Watch video 01:44

Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawian president

Malawi's newly elected president vowed on Sunday to maintain unity in the southern African nation, a day after it was announced that he had won the country's rerun elections.

Lazarus Chakwera is Malawi's sixth president after winning the historic vote held last week, the first time a court-overturned vote in Africa has resulted in the defeat of an incumbent leader.

Chakwera urged national reconciliation in his inaugural speech in the capital, Lilongwe, and spoke directly to supporters of defeated incumbent president Peter Mutharika.

"Perhaps the prospect of my presidency fills you with fear and grief. I want you to remember one thing, that this new Malawi is a home to you, too," said Chakwera.

"So long as I am its president it will be a home in which you, too, will prosper.''

Read more: Who is Malawi's new leader Lazarus Chakwera?

Lazarus Chakwera led the protests against last year's election results, citing voting irregularities

Lazarus Chakwera led the protests against last year's election results, citing voting irregularities

Malawi moves on

In May 2019, Mutharika thought he was the victor by a slim margin when he gained 38.6% of the vote ahead of Chakwera with 35% and Vice President Saulos Chilima with 20%.

However, Malawi's Constitutional Court annulled those results in February 2020, ruling that the 2019 vote showed "grave," "widespread" and "systematic" irregularities. This included tally sheets being daubed with correction fluid.

The defeated incumbent Mutharika criticized the rerun election as "the worst in Malawi's history'' but he urged the country to "move on peacefully'' while speaking to the media in Blantyre on Saturday.

Read more: Malawians relieved after court voids presidential vote

Acknowledging the discontent of Mutharika's supporters, Chakwera asked them in his inaugural speech to give him a chance to earn their trust and to make his election a win for all Malawians.

"Those of you that celebrate, celebrate with a humanness that all Malawians deserve so that we have the magnanimity of celebrating a victory that is not for one man, not for one woman, not for one party, not for one group, but for all of us together," said Chakwera.

"That is how we will fulfill the dream of a new Malawi that will be for everyone.''

The Malawi Human Rights Commission, one of the observers, endorsed the rerun election as peaceful and transparent.

kw/mm (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

  • Malema addressing a crowd of supporters wearing red clothing (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Tukiri)

    Red is the color of opposition in Africa

    Leader in red

    Julius Malema and his allies founded South Africa's far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party after being expelled by the youth league of the ruling African National Congress in 2013. Malema and his party have since gained wide pan-African appeal.

  • Women supporters of the MDC beating pots and pans

    Red is the color of opposition in Africa

    Color for change

    Zimbabwe's main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) came to prominence at the height of the country's spiral into an economic downturn from which it is yet to recover. The T in its name is a reference to the party's late founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai who was detained and tortured by the previous government of Robert Mugabe. MDC gatherings were banned recently.

  • Bobi Wine in a red beret with the logo of his movement

    Red is the color of opposition in Africa

    Ghetto president

    Bobi Wine is the stage name of the leader of Uganda's People Power Movement, Kyagulanyi Ssetamu Robert. He is a popular musician. Uganda's long-time President Yoweri Museveni has banned the red beret favored by Wine and his supporters, saying it should be reserved for the military.

  • Nigerian woman Aisha Yusuf taking on Boko Haram

    Red is the color of opposition in Africa

    #BringBackOurGirls

    In April 2014, 276 school girls were kidnapped by Boko Haram in Chibok in Nigeria's Borno state. Dozens of girls were later freed or escaped but most are still being held captive by the extremist group. Aisha Yusuf has been one of the most vocal advocates for their release. An international campaign for their release uses hashtags that include #BringBackOurGirls and #ChibokGirls

  • MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera surrounded by supporters at a protest against Jane Ansah

    Red is the color of opposition in Africa

    No to a white-out vote

    The alleged use of correction fluid on marked ballots in Malawi's May 2019 presidential election has caused widespread outrage. The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and its supporters have been calling for the resignation of the chair of the country's electoral commission, Jane Ansah, ever since.

  • Student protesters in South Africa (Reuters/S. Sibeko)

    Red is the color of opposition in Africa

    #MustFall movements

    In recent years, various movements have sprung up, many of them led by students protesting on the streets and on the internet under hashtags such as #FeesMustFall or #RhodesMustFall and #GhandiMustFall, over colonial-era public statues and ideas.

  • A large protest march with participants wearing red (AFP/C. Binani)

    Red is the color of opposition in Africa

    Seeing red

    Guinea has seen regular anti-government protests since October 2019, with participants wearing the color of the opposition coalition. Many Guineans are angry over the West African country's octogenarian leader Alpha Conde's plans to revise the constitution and make a third presidential term possible.

  • A poster showing Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin (picture alliance/CPA Media Co. Ltd)

    Red is the color of opposition in Africa

    Red for revolution

    Red has always been the color of the revolution since at least 1848. Roman generals had their bodies colored red to celebrate victories whilst the Ancient Egyptians and Mayans colored their faces red in ceremonies. Soviet Russia adopted a red flag following the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917, later followed by China, Vietnam, and other communist countries.

    Author: Josephine Mahachi


Audios and videos on the topic

Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawian president  

Advertisement