Making it big in Nepal's break dance scene

Deepak Lama came from a small village in Nepal to become one of the growing scene's top dancers — and now he's reaching for an even bigger goal.
The French and Algerian presidents Saturday resolved to mend relations after a series of disputes. While their agreements were thin on specifics, the trip concluded on cordial terms. Turkey, however, was less pleased.
As Prime Minister Imran Khan visits China for the Winter Olympics, many believe that he is eyeing a major loan. Analyts say Pakistan is becoming increasingly reliant on Chinese cash.
The Olympics produce some of the best moments in sports. As the world's elite athletes gather in Tokyo 2020, so do the best photographers to capture all of the action. Take a look at the most iconic moments.
