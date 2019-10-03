Making amends: Two Nobel Prizes for Literature to be awarded

Sexual harassment, corruption, and rejection of the award — after a scandalous year in 2018, two writers will receive a Nobel Prize for Literature. A new jury is also to restore the reputation of the Swedish Academy.
In the history of the Nobel Prize for Literature, 2018 was truly not a good year. Allegations of sexual harassment, rape, corruption, breach of confidentiality — month after month the scandals surrounding the Swedish Academy kept coming. By the end of the year, the once venerable literary institution had almost torn itself apart with publicly fought battles.
The Academy's arguably most serious crisis was triggered by revelations about Jean-Claude Arnault, the husband of former committee member Katarina Frostenson. At least 18 women came forward with assault claims against Arnault. In one case, he was convicted of rape. As a result of the self-destructive handling of the scandal, a series of resignations of the original 18-member committee followed, which left the organization unable to function due to understaffing. Eventually, it was announced that the 2018 Nobel Prize for Literature had been cancelled.
'There are bruises'
The dust is only just starting to settle, and a large number of new members — Swedish writers, translators and philosophers — have been carefully selected, the last of them in May of this year. The Swedish King Carl Gustaf changed the statutes especially to allow this, as the former academy members had actually been elected for life. "It has been painful. There are bruises," admitted Mats Malm at the Gothenburg Book Fair. The literary historian and translator is one of the new members and now also the permanent secretary of the Academy, following his predecessor Sara Danius' resignation. Also new this year are five external consultants, writers, literary critics and translators, who will bring a breath of fresh air to the decision-making process in 2019.
Double award
In order for the Swedish Academy to regain confidence, two prizes will now be awarded: one retroactively for 2018 and another for 2019. But might the award winners be disappointed to have to share their achievements with someone on what is usually a celebration of one distinguished person's success? "The prizes and the winners of 2018 and 2019 will be equally appreciated, and we believe that the attention and fame will be ample for both," Malm said. After all, it is not just a question of recognizing one person, but of valuing world literature.
Malm's predecessor Danius thinks that presenting two awards is a mistake. Out of respect for the people who were sexually assaulted, one should not try to now make good by rewarding the 2018 prize. "By not doing so, one would then be able to remember that something had actually happened," the Swedish literary scholar said on Swedish television in March 2019.
Speculation and odds
Now that two prizes are being awarded, speculations about possible winners are even more varied. Will the Academy, for example, agree on "safe," globally recognized writers? Surely one of the two prizes will be awarded to someone little known? Or will there be further controversies such as the 2016 award ceremony for Bob Dylan? The names of the nominees traditionally remain under lock and key for 50 years. According to information from the German Press Agency (DPA), we at least now know the number of candidates for each year: 194 for 2018 and 189 for 2019.
