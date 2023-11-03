Make Hummus, Not War: Berlin’s Kanaan Restaurant

A place of understanding – in Berlin’s Prenzlauer Berg district, the Kanaan restaurant is run by an Israeli and a Palestinian. The restaurant represents more than a shared culinary passion.

Travel tips for the northern Italian port city of Trieste

The port city of Trieste on the Adriatic Sea is known for its many cafés and specialty coffees. Yet pork with sauerkraut and potatoes also counts among the city’s culinary classics.

Sweet Treat: Belgian waffles

Belgian waffles are sweet, tasty and popular. Brussels and Liege waffles are said to be the most enticing. Join us for a sensuous look at this mouth-watering Belgian specialty.

German language = Difficult language

Euromaxx reporter Shabnam Surita of India knows how hard it can be to learn German. But she's doing it well and has a few valuable tips for anyone who wants to learn German as well!

Artistic Upcycling: Portraits in Trash

Scrap electronics and bits of fabric. Turkish artist Deniz Sağdıç of Istanbul transforms discarded materials into mosaic-like portraits. She wants to increase awareness of environmental resources through her work.

