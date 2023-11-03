  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
German colonialism
Ukraine
CultureGlobal issues

Make Hummus, Not War: Berlin’s Kanaan Restaurant

November 3, 2023

A place of understanding – in Berlin’s Prenzlauer Berg district, the Kanaan restaurant is run by an Israeli and a Palestinian. The restaurant represents more than a shared culinary passion.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YNfB
DW Euromaxx EMX_1 Restaurant in Berlin
Image: DW

 

Also on Euromaxx

 

DW Euromaxx EMX_2
Image: DW

Travel tips for the northern Italian port city of Trieste

The port city of Trieste on the Adriatic Sea is known for its many cafés and specialty coffees. Yet pork with sauerkraut and potatoes also counts among the city’s culinary classics.

 

 

 

DW Euromaxx
Image: DW

Sweet Treat: Belgian waffles

Belgian waffles are sweet, tasty and popular. Brussels and Liege waffles are said to be the most enticing. Join us for a sensuous look at this mouth-watering Belgian specialty.

 

 

 

DW Euromaxx EMX_4, Shabnam Surita
Image: DW

German language = Difficult language

Euromaxx reporter Shabnam Surita of India knows how hard it can be to learn German. But she's doing it well and has a few valuable tips for anyone who wants to learn German as well!

 

 

 

Euromaxx 03.12.2022
Image: DW

Artistic Upcycling: Portraits in Trash

Scrap electronics and bits of fabric. Turkish artist Deniz Sağdıç of Istanbul transforms discarded materials into mosaic-like portraits. She wants to increase awareness of environmental resources through her work.

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 04.11.2023 – 04:30 UTC
SAT 04.11.2023 – 12:30 UTC
SUN 05.11.2023 – 01:30 UTC
SUN 05.11.2023 – 06:30 UTC
SUN 05.11.2023 – 17:30 UTC
SUN 05.11.2023 – 22:02 UTC
MON 06.11.2023 – 00:02 UTC
MON 06.11.2023 – 03:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 05.11.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 