Majorca, Ibiza crack down on party tourism

The Balearic Islands' regional government passed a series of measures on Friday aimed at curbing party tourism on Ibiza and Majorca.

The new restrictions include bans on pub crawls, happy hours, open bars, and the promotion of alcohol in the party hotspots El Arenal and Magaluf on Mallorca, and San Antoni on Ibiza. Shops and businesses in these areas will be prohibited from selling alcohol between 9:30 p.m. and 8 a.m.

The law also freezes new licenses for "party boats" and prohibits them from taking on or offloading in the three locations.

Majorca and Ibiza are among Europe's top tourist destinations, and both islands have earned a booze-soaked reputation as being a magnet for German and British partiers. The regional government said the new ordinances are aimed at improving the quality of tourism. The laws are due to go into effect starting February.

Enjoying a sunset at Cafe del Mar in San Antoni, Ibiza

"With this, the Balearic Islands become the first destination in Europe to fight back against tourism based on excess," Iago Negueruela, the regional official in charge of economy and tourism, told reporters.

Establishments caught breaking the new rules by illegally serving alcohol face up to €600,000 ($669,000) in fines.

Read more: Mallorca: An island at its limit

Jumping from hotel balconies into swimming pools is also banned under the new rules, and anyone caught "balconing" could be kicked out of their hotel and fined €60,000 ($67,000). Hotel package deals that include unlimited alcohol will also be prohibited.

The four islands which make up the Balearics — Palma de Majorca, Ibiza, Formentera and Menorca— received nearly 14 million tourists in 2018.

Destination, party! Germans' favorite places for fun R.I.P. 'Ballermann 6' ? Pubs, songs and even films have been dedicated to the locale: "Ballermann 6," one of the most (in)famous party scenes in El Arenal on Mallorca, which magically attracts a mostly German crowd. But the days of drinking cocktails from buckets are numbered — new regulations will soon forbid the consumption of alcohol past 10 p.m. on this stretch of beach. Where can partygoers still celebrate?

Destination, party! Germans' favorite places for fun Party alarm set for 8 a.m. What about Mallorca's neighbor to the south, Ibiza? The island has been known for its club scene since the 1990s. In 2011 the music magazine DJMag named 'Space' one of the best clubs in the world. Perhaps that's due to the club's unusual hours of operation: Party-cravers can already order shots starting at 8 a.m.

Destination, party! Germans' favorite places for fun Under the influence Beyond Mallorca and "Ballermann," the Spanish mainland is also popular amongst young people. A top favorite is Lloret de Mar on the Costa Brava, where thousands of vacationers from northern Europe gather every year. About 13% of the trips Germans take are to Spain. Group drinking activities have taken hold among young Spaniards, much to the dismay of the locals.

Destination, party! Germans' favorite places for fun New favorite: Croatia Croatia has been a member of the European Union since 2013 — high time to meet the new neighbors! For young people, however, the Balkan country has long been a member of their party union. Zrce's beach has evolved from an insider's tip into a party mecca. Its nickname? Croatian Ibiza. Even the Germans have carved out a place for themselves — as evidenced by the black-red-gold leis.

Destination, party! Germans' favorite places for fun Ruckus and relaxation on the Black Sea Refueling for the party: the long, sandy beach of Bulgaria's Black Sea coast offers revelers respite. In the evening, things start to pick up. The EU member, north of Greece, is not only beloved by Germans. The English and the Scandinavians are also happy to snag a bargain brew here.

Destination, party! Germans' favorite places for fun Seeking new citizenship? The "Minister of Good Moods" invites party-goers around the world to the Crimean peninsula in Ukraine. The kaZantip Festival operates like a country — with visas, government jobs and a constitution. Each year up to 170,000 young people cross the border. Even Germans can become "citizens." The requirements? Be in a good mood. And wear the color orange.

Destination, party! Germans' favorite places for fun Celebrate in style Those who prefer a more tasteful and less colorful experience can fall back on the classic: St. Tropez. The party destination in southern France has attracted the rich and beautiful since the 1970s. For the typical party deal-seeker, this location may be less attractive, however, as bargain prices and flat-rate drinking are not common here.

Destination, party! Germans' favorite places for fun On the North Sea coast Germans' favorite vacation destination is ... Germany! So why not test the party waters on Sylt? At Fete Blanche in Pony Club on Kampen, merrymakers may dance through the night. Bringing a bit of extra change is advised. What was once a haven for authors and artists has also morphed into a hotspot for Germany's glitz and glamor crowd.

Destination, party! Germans' favorite places for fun Colorful and warm Northern German fish sandwiches and sparkling wine are hard to come by here, but the fun factor is just as high. Goa, in India, first grew popular with hippies in the 1970s. Now it's a favorite for party-seeking vacationers. Brightly colored Goa parties have sprouted up around the world. Nevertheless, a visit to the real Goa is worth considering, as the sea offers a refreshing after-party.

Destination, party! Germans' favorite places for fun Welcome to Miami Ocean Drive is one of the most well-known streets in Miami Beach, even to German tourists — thanks to television. The US coastal city enjoys its cult status because countless series, such as "Miami Vice," were filmed here. By day, you can show off your toned body at Miami Beach, by night you can party in the street.

Destination, party! Germans' favorite places for fun Shalom, party! While it may seem a bit macabre, these young people armed with water pistols in Tel Aviv are just having fun. Despite the political climate, Israel is becoming increasingly popular among young people as a holiday destination. Countless clubs, pubs und restaurants lure partiers, as well as the long beach. German vacationers don't even have to worry about missing their currywurst. Author: Stephanie Höppner / lbh



wmr/ng, (Reuters, AP, AFP)