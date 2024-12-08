Major wildfire rages near Athens, hospitals and towns evacuated
Wildfires continue to spread in Greece, with strong winds fanning the flames. People have been forced to flee, and at least three hospitals have been evacuated. Prolonged heat and drought are making things worse.
Sense of helplessness
Flames are getting closer and closer to homes in the village of Varnavas, near Athens. Meteorologists and civil defense officials repeatedly warned over the weekend that due to extreme drought and strong winds around the Aegean Sea, the smallest fire could develop into a major blaze within minutes.
Fighting the flames
Spokesman Vassilios Vathrakogiannis said firefighters were fighting the flames all night, some more than 25 meters (80 feet) high. Nevertheless, the blaze spread quickly. Greek authorities ordered the evacuation of several villages northeast of Athens on Monday morning, including a children's hospital and a military hospital in Penteli.
Taking matters into their own hands
Although flames were getting closer by the hour, many people in Dionysos were not prepared to give up their homes. Instead, they tried to extinguish the blaze themselves using garden hoses — in some cases, leading to arguments between residents and the emergency services.
Tireless commitment
By Sunday evening, firefighters had brought 33 of the 40 blazes that broke out within 24 hours under control, according to fire department spokesman Vathrakogiannis. However, seven fires were still burning as of Monday afternoon.
Parthenon obscured by smoke
Tourists can usually enjoy an excellent view of the Parthenon in Athens from this vantage point. But today, the temple is hard to make out amid the billowing smoke. Temperatures aren't expected to drop in the coming days, with up to 39 degrees Celsius (102 Fahrenheit) expected on Monday.
Helicopter in action
More than 400 firefighters with 110 vehicles, 29 firefighting aircraft and helicopters have been deployed in the affected regions to fight the flames.
No relief
Southern Europe has increasingly struggled with extreme heat waves and forest fires in recent years, with tourists also feeling the effects. Some popular tourist sights have even had to close completely at times, with visitors at risk of extreme heat. Temperatures in the sun have hit up to 60 degrees Celsius (140 Fahrenheit) in some areas.