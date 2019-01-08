Major powers 'largely absent': HRW wants more from Merkel

The head of Human Rights Watch appeals on DW for Germany and Angela Merkel to do more for rights abroad. Kenneth Roth noted that "the traditional powers" on the world stage, the US and UK, "were largely absent" of late.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) Executive Director Kenneth Roth had good reason to present his organization's annual report in Berlin on Thursday.
Roth told DW, "If you look around the world, the traditional powers were largely absent" when it came to championing human rights over the past year. Roth praised German Chancellor Angela Merkel, however, noting her work on applying pressure on rights abuses in Hungary and ending arms sales to Saudi Arabia.
Most importantly he said that Merkel had helped prevent a bloodbath in Syria: "In a step that probably saved more lives than anything else, Chancellor Merkel was at the forefront of pressing Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire in the Idlib Province in Syria, where 3 million civilian lives were at risk because Russia and Syria were about to begin an indiscriminate bombardment there."
USA and UK no longer reliable
Roth said, "These are very important steps that Germany took. And we look to it to continue to take these steps in a leadership role."
The HRW director voiced frustration over lack of support from traditional partners too bogged down in populism and domestic issues to defend human rights or investigate war crimes, calling them no longer reliable.
Roth said: "Trump was too busy embracing the autocrats he sees as friendly. Britain was completely preoccupied by Brexit. French President Macron talks a good game, but really didn't implement it. Even in Germany, where Chancellor Merkel has been a real hero, she has also been beleaguered by a far-right challenge."
Merkel, too, has been weakened domestically in recent years and intends to step down as chancellor at Germany's next general elections in 2021.
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
In its World Report 2019, Human Rights Watch offers several examples of groups working globally to stand up to oppression. HRW has published annual reports since 1989 — often focused on dictatorships. (17.01.2019)
35 guests in 23 cities around the world: 2018 was a busy year for Conflict Zone, DW's flagship political interview program. These were some of the highlights. (13.12.2018)
Syria's last major rebel stronghold of Idlib will be the focus of a summit in October, Chancellor Angela Merkel has said. Germany is take part in the summit alongside Russia, Turkey and France. (28.09.2018)
Syria's northwestern Idlib region — crammed with civilians and rebels close to Turkey — needs Russia's "moderating manner," Chancellor Angela Merkel has told US President Donald Trump, according to her spokesman. (27.08.2018)
Germany should not be exporting weapons to Saudi Arabia, writes DW's Matthias von Hein. But it should be because of the war in Yemen, not the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. (22.10.2018)
Angela Merkel and her Hungarian counterpart have butted heads over how Europe should deal with migrants. Germany's chancellor said there was a need for "humanity," while Viktor Orban called for borders to be closed. (05.07.2018)
During his first state trip abroad, US President Trump managed to snub his allies in Europe and let himself be sweet-talked by autocrats. This casts doubts on America's reliability, writes DW's Alexandra von Nahmen. (28.05.2017)
Prime Minister Theresa May has earned her defeat in Parliament and only has herself to blame. No matter how this Brexit drama ends, the damage will remain, DW's Barbara Wesel writes. (16.01.2019)
French President Emmanuel Macron has disappointed rights activists by refusing to publicly call out visiting Egyptian leader Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi for his country's dismal human rights track record. (24.10.2017)