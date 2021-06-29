Majdanek: the Nazi war camp trials that put spotlight on women

The trial at the higher regional court in Düsseldorf lasted 474 days and called on roughly 350 witnesses, domestic and international. The third set of trials concerning the Nazi war crimes in the Majdanek concentration camp took place in the 1970s and 80s West Germany, not in recently liberated Poland soon after the war like the first ones. It was among the most comprehensive and closely followed in modern German history.

But beyond that, it was among the most emotional, for all involved.

"It was the most difficult trial of my career," state-assigned defense attorney Lothar Lindenau later recalled in a newspaper interview. "Worst of all was having to listen to the accounts of all those atrocities. From victims and perpetrators alike. It took an enormous toll."

The trial in the Düsseldorf court lasted five years and was closely monitored by the media

Only one sentence of life imprisonment

The trial ran from November 26, 1975, to June 30, 1981. It courted considerable public attention and protests, typically calls to ensure tough jail sentences for the defendants, which would prove deceptively difficult so many years after the fact with an obligation to demonstrate their direct involvement.

Only eight of 15 defendants were found guilty, one was acquitted, proceedings against four were halted because of insufficient evidence directly implicating them, two were excused on medical grounds, while another died in the second year of the trial. A sixteenth was exempted from prosecution.

One woman received the sternest available sentence of life imprisonment, another female guard was sentenced to 12 years, while six male former SS officers faced between 3.5 and 10 years.

To many observers in Germany and abroad, measured against the seriousness of the crimes, the sentences seemed mild. The prosecution had demonstrated their involvement in an array of crimes, not least participating in organized mass-killings.

Piles of remains were found by Russian troops at the Majdanek camp in 1944

Even the cynical SS operational code-names did little to obscure this fact: Whether it was the so-called "children's operation" between May and September 1943, when kids were taken from their mothers' arms and sent to the gas chambers; or the so-called "harvest festival operation" of early November 1943, during which roughly 18,000 Jewish men and women were murdered at gunpoint in a single day.

According to more recent estimates, around 80,000 people from various parts of Europe died at the Majdanek concentration camp on the outskirts of Lublin in German-occupied Poland during World War II. Imprisoned Jews, Roma and Sinti, homosexuals, the disabled and opposition activists — whether gassed, shot, beaten, burned, starved, or indeed worked to death. Soviet troops liberated the camp not far from the modern-day border to Ukraine and Belarus in July 1944.

Giving the victims a voice

Two-hundred and fifteen concentration camp survivors offered stark testimony of the cruelty subjected to them at the mammoth trial in Düsseldorf. They told their own stories and even managed to give the dead a voice again.

"Our job in the camp was to be beaten, kicked, and humiliated. We were permitted to work and to starve. What was Monday or Sunday, July or August? We lived as animals in those camps," one witness told the court, now also recounted at the Memorium Nuremberg Trials foundation.

"The trial, which was very visible in the media, deepened the public consciousness of the German crimes, particularly in occupied eastern Europe," Markus Roth from the Fritz BauerInstitute on the Holocaust's history told DW. "It showed that there were other camps besides Auschwitz, the best-known extermination camp, where people from many countries had been tortured and murdered."

Witness testimony was crucial at the trial, as so often when prosecuting Nazi war criminals. As Roth explained, that was because of the requirements of German criminal law until very recently.

"Because according to the laws of the time, it was always necessary to link defendants with individual and specific crimes before a court could even agree to reach a verdict," Roth said. But beyond that, the witnesses' testimonies mattered "because the written record was full of holes because the SS had destroyed a great deal of it. And specific individual crimes were of course not documented, were never supposed to have been documented at all."

Protesters outside the court called for harsh prison sentences for the mass murderers

Generational change

But perhaps the biggest barrier to proper prosecution was a lost generation. It's true that some of Majdanek's serious war criminals were tried, and in several cases hanged, in earlier two sets of trials as early as 1944 and 1948 — but these all took place in liberated Poland. Only around 30 years after the war's end, in 1975, did a criminal procedure related to the camp take place in then-West Germany.

Roth says that in the immediate post-war period, in particular, it's important to remember just how much of German society might have had a desire not to delve too deeply into "the crimes of the National Socialists and in a certain sense their own crimes too sometimes." For a large part of German society was still made up of people who had "propped up the Nazi regime prior to 1945."

"That also applies to the legal system and the police, precisely the state institutions charged with investigating such crimes," says Roth from the Frankfurt-based institute.

After a short period in the years immediately after the war when the so-called denazification process in the courts was still overseen by the Allied powers, prosecutions halted almost entirely for a few years once control of the process was handed back to West German legal institutions in the 1950s. Roth said that it was only by the late 50s or early 60s, "including among others the Auschwitz trials in Frankfurt between 1963 and 1965," that a "broad, systematic investigation of the crimes got started again."

Majdanek's notorious SS prison guard Hermine Ryan was one of the main defendants

Female perpetrators at the forefront

Another major influence of the Majdanek trials was highlighting how some women had been active participators in the Holocaust.

Vienna-born Hermine Braunsteiner, who would become "Mrs. Ryan" after emigrating with her husband to Canada and then the US, had served only around two years behind bars before receiving amnesty from further prosecution in post-war Austria. Known to prisoners in Majdanek as the "Stomping Mare" because of her preferred weapons of choice, her boots, and her riding-whip, she was living in New York by the time renowned "Nazi hunter" Simon Wiesenthal tracked her down in 1975.

She showed little remorse in court, excusing her conduct by saying she had been young and inexperienced and "a small cog in the machine."

The court sentenced her to two life terms of imprisonment, for selecting 80 people for murder, for complicity in the murder of 102 people (the "childrens' action), and for contributing to selecting around 1,000 people for murder. She served 15 years and was released on medical grounds in 1996, before dying aged 80 in Bochum in 1999.

A women's guard from Germany, Hildegard Lächert, received a 12-year sentence, the second-most severe at the trials.

And another of the more notorious defendants, Alice Orlowski, died early in the proceedings, well into her 70s by that point. She had spent 10 years in prison on a Polish post-war sentence and then received another 10 months for anti-Semitic utterances as a pensioner in West Germany. Like Braunsteiner, Orlowski had started out at the women-only Ravensbrück camp before transferring to Majdanek.

A legal change in the question of responsibility

Despite its shortcomings, the Majdanek trial and others of its kind had a large impact. German society began to look more self-critically on its past and began to sharpen the legal tools at its disposal.

"The large Auschwitz trials and the Majdanek trial were of course cases that were keenly followed by the public. Yet it was still the case that only concrete crimes could be prosecuted. Thirty years later, with the 2011 verdict against the former guard at the Sobibor concentration camp John Demjanjuk, we started to take a new path — away from the idea of a localized and concretely proven act towards the idea of complicity as someone who assisted in a systemic and murderous mass-killing," Thomas Will, who heads the main legal agency responsible for investigating and prosecuting Nazi crimes in Germany, (the Central Office of the State Justice Administrations for the Investigation of National Socialist Crimes,) tells DW.

That has meant that staff at concentration and extermination camps can automatically be called to account for the crimes of that era.

"This mass murder was only made possible by the people standing ready and upholding the lethal conditions in these camps by guarding the inmates," state prosecutor Will explains.

For all the flaws in Germany's legal history prosecuting its own Nazi past, today's stance does demonstrate a desire "to deal with these appalling crimes in court, even including complicity by sheer virtue of turning up for work." For him, this change in the legal approach was still necessary, "although also late, of course."

