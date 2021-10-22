Mainz had one of the longest roads to the Bundesliga, slowly climbing their way up the divisions in Germany before breaking through under coach Jürgen Klopp. They have remained a mid-table team ever since.

Founded in 1905, Mainz slowly grew during the early 1900s as it absorbed FC Hermannia 07 and Sportverein 1908 Mainz. They failed to get to the Bundesliga on three attempts between 1996 and 2003, but finally reached the top flight in 2004. They have yet to lift a major trophy in Germany, though they reached the German Cup semifinals in 2009 and played in European competition for the first time in 2013.