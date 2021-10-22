Visit the new DW website

Mainz 05

Mainz had one of the longest roads to the Bundesliga, slowly climbing their way up the divisions in Germany before breaking through under coach Jürgen Klopp. They have remained a mid-table team ever since.

Founded in 1905, Mainz slowly grew during the early 1900s as it absorbed FC Hermannia 07 and Sportverein 1908 Mainz. They failed to get to the Bundesliga on three attempts between 1996 and 2003, but finally reached the top flight in 2004. They have yet to lift a major trophy in Germany, though they reached the German Cup semifinals in 2009 and played in European competition for the first time in 2013. For all the news on Mainz, go through DW's collated content below.

Jean-Paul Boetius Mainz, links und Jonathan Burkardt Mainz feiern das Tor zum 3:0 gegen Augsburg FSV Mainz 05 vs FC Augsburg, Fussball, 1. Bundesliga, 22.10.2021 DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO FSV Mainz 05 vs FC Augsburg, Fussball, 1. Bundesliga, 22.10.2021 Mainz *** Jean Paul Boetius Mainz, left, and Jonathan Burkardt Mainz celebrate scoring the 3 0 goal against Augsburg FSV Mainz 05 vs FC Augsburg, Football, 1 Bundesliga, 22 10 2021 DFL REGULATES PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO FSV Mainz 05 vs FC Augsburg, Football, 1 Bundesliga, 22 10 2021 Mainz Copyright: xEibner-Pressefotox EP_RWS

Bundesliga: Burkhardt impresses as vibrant Mainz explode into form 22.10.2021

An irrepressible first half set Mainz on the path to victory, with an overwhelmed Augsburg unable to recover. It was a welcome win for Mainz, with Germany U21 captain Jonathan Burkardt impressing in front of Hansi Flick.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - October 16, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen in action with 1.FSV Mainz 05's Silvan Widmer REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Borussia Dortmund: Reus, Haaland score but Malen must wait 16.10.2021

Marco Reus and Erling Haaland were on the scoresheet again as Borussia Dortmund eased past Mainz. But the third member of their attacking trio, new big-money signing Donyell Malen, is not yet off the mark in the league.
Leverkusen, Bayarena, 13.02.21, GER, Herren, 1.Bundesliga, Saison 2020-2021, Bayer 04 Leverkusen - FSV Mainz 05 Bild: Trainer Bo Svensson (Mainz)

Bo Svensson masterminding Mainz’s great escape 03.05.2021

While not mathematically guaranteed, Mainz all but secured their top-flight status on Monday night. In doing so, head coach Bo Svensson has helped mastermind the greatest escape of the Bundesliga era.

Mainz revival under Bo Svensson 29.04.2021

With their win over Bayern Munich, Mainz are on their way to Bundesliga survival after a tough start into the season. This new life has a lot to do with one person: new coach Bo Svensson.
Links: Fußball: Bundesliga, FC Bayern München - 1. FC Köln, 23. Spieltag in der Allianz Arena. Münchens Robert Lewandowski (M) bejubelt sein Tor zum 2:0 mit Leon Goretzka (r) und Joshua Kimmich. WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. Rechts: Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, right, celebrates after scoring on penalty kick his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Arminia Bielefeld in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool)

European Super League: How Germany's 50+1 rule kept Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund out 21.04.2021

Football was rocked this week as 12 elite clubs attempted to break away from their domestic leagues and form a so-called Super League. But Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund were not involved. This is why.
Fussball 1.Bundesliga FC Schalke 04 vs. 1.FC Köln Gelsenkirchen, Veltins-Arena, 20.01.21: Ozan Kabak S04 enttäuscht am Boden nach der 1:2 Niederlage im Spiel 1. Bundesliga FC Schalke 04 vs. 1.FC Köln. Foto: pressefoto Mika Volkmann DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena Deutschland *** Football 1 Bundesliga FC Schalke 04 vs 1 FC Köln Gelsenkirchen, Veltins Arena, 20 01 21 Ozan Kabak S04 disappointed on the ground after the 1 2 defeat in the match 1 Bundesliga FC Schalke 04 vs 1 FC Köln Foto pressefoto Mika Volkmann DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena Germany Poolfoto pressefoto Mika Volkmann ,EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Bundesliga: Schalke and Mainz cut adrift as Cologne and Bielefeld record big wins 20.01.2021

An eight-point chasm has opened up at the bottom of the Bundesliga, leaving Schalke and Mainz cut adrift. As the two promoted teams have a chance of staying up, two of the league's mainstays could depart.
23.12.2020, Rheinland-Pfalz, Mainz: Fußball: DFB-Pokal, FSV Mainz 05 - VfL Bochum, 2. Runde. Spieler vom VfL Bochum jubeln. Foto: Torsten Silz/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German Cup: Nightmare before Christmas for Mainz as Bochum pull off shock 23.12.2020

Bochum reached the last 16 of the German Cup with a thrilling comeback win over Bundesliga side Mainz, who missed every penalty in the shootout. Elsewhere, fourth-tier club Rot Weiss Essen overcame Fortuna Düsseldorf.
Union Berlin's German forward Max Kruse (L) heads the ball to score the 1-0 during the German first division Bundesliga football match 1 FC Union Berlin v 1 FSV Mainz 05 on October 2, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Union Berlin pile misery on Mainz and Jan-Moritz Lichte 02.10.2020

After a few weeks of chaos at Mainz, the club couldn't steady the ship on Friday night in Berlin. New head coach Jan-Moritz Lichte has a tough job on his hands, but needs more time before he is judged.
Mainz' German forward Jonathan Burkardt (L) celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammate Mainz' Dutch forward Jean-Paul Boetius during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund v Mainz 05 on June 17, 2020 in Dortmund. (Photo by Guido KIRCHNER / POOL / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by GUIDO KIRCHNER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Mainz masterclass in Dortmund puts them on the cusp of safety 17.06.2020

A famous victory in Dortmund has put Mainz within touching distance of Bundesliga survival. The result leaves Werder Bremen and Fortuna Düsseldorf in a straight fight for the relegation play-off place.
MAINZ, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 01: Thiago Alcántara of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the Bundesliga match between 1. FSV Mainz 05 and FC Bayern Muenchen at Opel Arena on February 01, 2020 in Mainz, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Opinion: Bayern Munich’s form bodes poorly for the Bundesliga 01.02.2020

Bayern Munich claimed the Bundesliga summit with a win in Mainz. Their table-topping form in the Rückrunde raises some uncomfortable questions for the Bundesliga, writes DW’s Michael Da Silva at the Opel Arena.
Moenchengladbach's Frech forward Marcus Thuram jumps during the German First division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt, on October 27, 2019 in Moenchengladbach. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO

Bundesliga Matchday 9: In pictures 26.10.2019

Robert Lewandowski made Bundesliga history, becoming the first player to score in the first nine Bundesliga games of a season. Also, Dortmund got a point in a poor Ruhr derby, Freiburg won again and Paderborn got a win.
Fußball Bundesliga | VfL Wolfsburg vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (Getty Images/AFP/R. Hartmann)

Bundesliga Matchday 5 in pictures 22.09.2019

After Gladbach sealed a much-needed comeback win at home, Borussia Dortmund missed the chance to win. Coutinho was in the goals as Bayern flattened Cologne, and RB Leipzig kept their two-point cushion at the top.
Sept. 20, 2019*** Mainz's Moussa Niakhate, up, and Schalke's Guido Burgstaller challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and FSV Mainz 05 in the arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Friday Sept. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Bundesliga: Mainz lose the game but win the day 20.09.2019

Mainz might have lost on matchday 5 because they couldn't stop Amine Harit, but the club's efforts to join the Global Climate Strike mean they won the day. This is a club of action, both on and off the pitch.
DORTMUND, GERMANY - APRIL 13: Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with Mario Gotze of Borussia Dortmund and Jacob Bruun Larsen of Borussia Dortmund during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at Signal Iduna Park on April 13, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Roman Bürki and Jadon Sancho spare Borussia Dortmund's blushes 13.04.2019

Borussia Dortmund took a comfortable situation and made it more difficult as a blistering first half was followed by a wayward second. In the end though, they got the win and return to top of the Bundesliga.
MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY - APRIL 07: Davy Klaassen of Werder Bremen celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with Theodor Gebre Selassie of Werder Bremen during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and SV Werder Bremen at Borussia-Park on April 07, 2019 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 28 06.04.2019

Bayern Munich went top of the league after thrashing Borussia Dortmund while Eintracht Frankfurt left it late against Schalke. Elsewhere, Leverkusen threw it away against RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim won big on Sunday.
v.li.: Torschütze Johannes Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen, 24) mit Torjubel, Jubel, Freude über das Tor zum 2:0, DIE DFL-RICHTLINIEN UNTERSAGEN JEGLICHE NUTZUNG VON FOTOS ALS SEQUENZBILDER UND/ODER VIDEOA?HNLICHE FOTOSTRECKEN. DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO., Fussball, Bundesliga, SV Werder Bremen - FC Augsburg, *** v li Scorer Johannes Eggestein SV Werder Bremen 24 with goal jubilation Joy over the goal to the 2 0 DIE DFL RICHTLINEN UNTERSAGEN ANY USE OF PHOTOS AS SEQUENZBILDER AND OR VIDEOA HNLICHE PHOTOSTRECKEN DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO VIDEO Football Bundesliga SV Werder Bremen FC Augsburg xobx

Bundesliga Matchday 21: Roundup 09.02.2019

A six-goal thriller in Dortmund, a surprise in Mönchengladbach, and big wins for Bremen and Düsseldorf against sides in freefall. Catch up with all the Bundesliga results on Matchday 21.

