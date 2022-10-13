The Iranian Kurdish woman became a symbol of Iranian repression after her death in police custody.

In September 2022, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian, was arrested by the Iranian "morality police" who accused her of wearing her hijab improperly. She died in the hospital three days after her arrest. Iranian authorities claim that Amini died of heart failure, but many Iranians alleged that she was killed by law enforcement. Her death sparked days of protest against the government across the country.