Maharashtra pioneers equitable distribution of water

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaMaharashtra pioneers equitable distribution of water Nature and EnvironmentIndiaManish Mehta10/16/2023October 16, 2023Across India, drought is affecting agricultural productivity and contributing to suicide rates among farmers. But in Atpadi, Maharashtra, the sector is thriving thanks to a grassroots project that ensures everyone gets a fair share of water.