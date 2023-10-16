  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentIndia

Maharashtra pioneers equitable distribution of water

Manish Mehta
October 16, 2023

Across India, drought is affecting agricultural productivity and contributing to suicide rates among farmers. But in Atpadi, Maharashtra, the sector is thriving thanks to a grassroots project that ensures everyone gets a fair share of water.

