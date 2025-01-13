Maha Kumbh Mela: World's largest gathering begins in India

Extra trains have been organized to bring pilgrims to Prayagraj Image: Ab Rauoof Ganie/DW

The Maha Kumbh Mela began in Prayagraj in India's Uttar Pradesh state on Monday, as millions gathered for the Hindu festival.

Tens of thousands of Hindus dipped into freezing waters at the confluence of holy rivers Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati, also known as the "triveni sangam."

"A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X. A crore is the equivalent of ten million in the Indian numbering system.

The six-week festival was inaugurated by Hindu monk and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday. "All the revered saints, Kalpvasis and devotees who have come to experience unity in diversity, to meditate and take a holy bath at the confluence of faith and modernity are heartily welcomed. May Maa Ganga fulfill all your wishes," he said.

About 40,000 security forces are on duty to safeguard and manage the crowds. Authorities are also deploying surveillance cameras with AI capabilities.

About 2.5 million people are expected to attend Monday's first ritual bath.

"I am excited but now scared because I didn't expect this crowd. This is my first Kumbh and I came here only because my mother is very spiritual," Priyanka Rajput from Delhi told Reuters.

The river banks were covered with some 150,000 tents, and 3,000 kitchens, 145,000 toilets and 99 parking lots have been installed for the pilgrims.