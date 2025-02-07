Maha Kumbh Mela: 420 million attend India Hindu event

Official figures suggest that over 400 million people have visited the Maha Kumbh Mela taking place in India. The Hindu event is the world’s largest religious festival.

Over 420 million people have taken a ritual bath so far at India's ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela — the largest human gathering in the world — according to figures published by the government's press information agency on Friday.

"More than 42.07 crore (420 million) devotees took a dip in the holy Triveni Sangam in the Mahakumbh festival till 06 February 2025," the Press Information Bureau said on social media platform X.

The event, which spans over 45 days, began on January 13 in Prayagraj in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The Maha Kumbh Mela takes place at the confluence of the holy rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

It holds great religious significance for Hindus who believe that taking a dip in the river waters cleanses them of their sins and helps them attain salvation.

Earlier in the week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the event and took a dip in the sacred waters.

Fire at Kumbh Mela

On Friday, a fire broke out within the festival’s premises and several fire trucks were engaged in dousing the flames.

No casualties have been reported, according to Indian media.

Fire fighters douse fire in tents where devotees and holy men stay during Maha Kumbh festival Image: Rajesh Kumar Singh/picture alliance/AP

A deadly stampede had earlier shadowed this year's Maha Kumbh celebrations.

Official estimates say that 30 people were killed in the incident which took place on January 29.

Some reports and India's opposition parties claim that the deaths far exceed the numbers provided by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state government in Uttar Pradesh.

