Magnitude 7.2 earthquake east of Philippines

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck some 63 km east of Pondaguitan in the Philippines, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that damage and aftershocks were expected, according to CNN.

The quake was at a depth of 65.6 km, USGS said. The U.S. National Weather Service said there was no risk of a tsunami for the U.S. West Coast from the earthquake. Hawaii Emergency Management said Hawaii faced no tsunami threat.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...