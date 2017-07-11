Magnitude 7.2 earthquake east of Philippines

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck some 63 km east of Pondaguitan in the Philippines on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.

Pondaguitan is located in the southeastern end of the Philippine archipelago.

No immediate damages or injuries in the nearby cities inland has been reported so far.

Thailand's earthquake monitoring center reported two aftershock quakes of 5.1 and 5.0 magnitude.

The quake's epicenter was in the water, at a depth of 65.6 km, USGS said. But the US National Weather Service said there was no risk of a tsunami for the US West Coast from the earthquake.

Hawaii Emergency Management said Hawaii faced no tsunami threat.

The Philippines is situated on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and as a result, earthquakes are a recent ocurrence.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...