 Magellan and the world′s first circumnavigation | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 27.04.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Magellan and the world's first circumnavigation

Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan, who died 500 years ago, discovered a passage between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans — today's Strait of Magellan.

pianting of Magellan's fleet , ships at sea

The first circumnavigation of the world was unwittingly initiated by Ferdinand Magellan, who died 500 years ago, on April 27, 1521.

A battle-hardened knight and hardy sailor at a young age, he never would have imagined he would be the one to make the key contribution to travelling around the globe.

Born about 1480 in Portugal into a Catholic family of minor nobility, Magellan was influenced by the confining religious ideology of the late Middle Ages and the idea of subjecting the world to Christianity. The era was marked by the epochal shift from the Middle Ages to modern times. In 1492, Christopher Columbus had sailed to America, which inspired other seafarers to go on ever more daring voyages of discovery seeking new lands and fabulous wealth.

Career-minded daredevil

The beginning of the colonial era came at just the right time for Magellan, a daredevil who had distinguished himself during military missions at a young age — hoping, experts believe, to rise to the ranks of the upper nobility. He traveled to India or the Malay Peninsula for the first time on board Portuguese spice and war ships. For a total of eight years, he fought on colonial battlegrounds in Asia and North Africa.

Ferdinand Magellan

Ferdinand Magellan

In 1512, he and a group of mariners headed to the legendary Spice Islands, also called the Maluku Islands or the Moluccas, in Southeast Asia — islands that are home to the nutmeg tree and above all the clove tree. On the European markets, these precious exotic flavor enhancers were worth their weight in gold. Magellan's share in the sale of the spices after the crew's return home secured his livelihood, but it also awakened the desire for more.

Changing allegiance

After a quarrel with the Portuguese king, Ferdinand Magellan in 1517 changed his allegiance over to Spain, to King Charles I, the future Emperor Charles V of the Holy Roman Empire. Bartolome de Las Casas, a Spanish theologian and writer of the time, described Magellan as small and rather unassuming — but exceptionally charismatic. "When it came down to it, he was a brilliant salesman and self-promoter who was able to inspire people with his ideas and great goals," German historian Christian Jostmann told DW, adding it was no surprise that Magellan managed to convince the Spanish king to shell out the money for a trip to the Moluccas.

grated nutmeg

Nutmeg was once worth more than its weight in gold

Prospects of great wealth are one thing, but Charles I also agreed because he had an eye on power politics. At the beginning of the 16th century, Spain and Portugal had split up the world among themselves, with ownership of the Spice Islands, which today belong to Indonesia, still up in the air.

Magellan could not sail around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa because the route was blocked by the Portuguese. To avoid Portuguese territories altogether, Magellan vowed to find a western sea route to the Moluccas. Since Columbus' sea journey, about 500 ships had tried in vain to find a passage through the American land mass.

Magellan's Moluccan Armada of five completely overhauled ships equipped with cannons left Seville on August 10, 1519 — headed for Sanlucar de Barrameda on the Atlantic coast. The fleet with its crew of 240 set sail again from there about a month later.

'Life in a wooden tub'

Magellan aimed to become rich, found colonies for Spain and convert the natives, all while keeping in mind the prospect of social advancement, said Jostmann. In his book Magellan or The First Circumnavigation of the Earth, the historian vividly describes what Magellan and his companions experienced on this first travel around the world, including stormy and calm seas, hunger, thirst, diseases, mutinies and deadly conflicts with indigenous peoples.

view from above of Strait iof Magellan

The Strait of Magellan

It was far from a seafaring idyll, Jostmann said. "About 50 men lived for months in a wooden tub measuring about 150 square meters with no sanitary facilities, no kitchen, no privacy." The food was modest, there was hardly any medical care, and then there was always the insecurity of this being a suicide mission, he added.

The fleet sailed to the Canary Islands, then along the African coast to Sierra Leone. At the narrowest point, it crossed the Atlantic Ocean and reached the South American continent along the area that today is Rio de Janeiro. The journey continued along the South American east coast, with the men constantly on the lookout for the hypothetical passage to the west. It was all very tedious, and the fleet stopped en route in the winter months. The supply situation was increasingly difficult and the mood on board the ships soured, leading to a mutiny.

Sea passage to the west

Magellan, however, proved to be tenacious. On October 21, 1520, he discovered a cape. His fleet sailed between the southern tip of the South American continent and the island of Tierra del Fuego, into a labyrinth of waterways, losing one ship on the way while another ship took advantage of the confusion and fled back to Spain. But Magellan had found the longed-for passage in these storm-battered waters. It took the decimated armada six weeks to reach the Pacific Ocean.

woodcut shows killing of Ferdinand Magellan

A woodcut shows Magellan's fate at the hands of the natives

From the southeast of the Pacific Ocean, they continued in a northwesterly arc for three and a half months without once encountering inhabited islands. Hunger, thirst and illness claimed 19 lives before the crews found fresh provisions on one of the Mariana Islands — a tragedy because unwittingly, Magellan's ships had passed by many islands that could have provided him and his crew with fresh water and food.

Finally, the three remaining ships and their 150-strong crew landed in the Philippines on March 21, 1521 as the first Europeans there ever. It was Magellan's final destination. He planned to take possession of these rich islands for Spain, with an eye on a possible governorship. "When he arrived in the Philippines, he pulled off such a crazy show that large numbers of natives converted to Christianity and capitulated to Spain," according to Jostmann. Others were not swayed, and when Magellan tried to conquer a village in April 1521, he was killed by spears and a poison arrows. Lacking sufficient sailors for three ships, two vessels quickly fled after the crews sank the third.

Completing the circumnavigation

Under the command of Juan Sebastian Elcano, the two ships sailed to the Spice Islands, where they finally took the long-desired cargo on board. Elcano chose the route around the Cape of Good Hope for the return trip.

Ship Victoria

A replica of the Victoria, the only ship from Magellan's fleet that made it back home

In the end, almost three years after setting sail for the Moluccas, only one of the five ships returned home, with Captain Elcano completing Magellan's involuntary and unplanned circumnavigation of the world.

On September 6, 1522, the Victoria reached the Spanish port of Sanlucar de Barrameda. About 20 sailors survived the first historically documented circumnavigation of the world. Since the middle of the 16th century, the western passage has been named Strait of Magellan after Ferdinand Magellan.

In the 19th century, many intellectuals celebrated Magellan as a hero and genius, a view that's outdated now with our perspective on colonialism, said Christian Jostmann. You have to admire the explorer's ambition, tenacity and sheer will power, he added, but for the historian, that's not a reason to celebrate him.

  • An engraving from 1807, which depicts the ship Victoria.

    Once around the world

    A posthumous hero

    The Victoria was en route in the name of the Spanish crown for two years, 11 months and two weeks. The ship was one of five with which captain Ferdinand Magellan set off in September 1519 from the Spanish port of Sanlucar. Magellan didn't survive to return in 1522, nor did most of the 244 crew members, but they remain unforgotten as pioneers of circumnavigation.

  • The Magellan Straits and Darwin Mountain range, Alberto de Agostini National Park, Tierra del Fuego, Chilean Patagonia, Chile, South America

    Once around the world

    Epoch-making discovery

    Magellan's mission: to find a western route to the Spice Islands in Indonesia, an alternative to the dangerous sea route around the Cape of Good Hope in southern Africa. At the southern tip of South America, he discovered an inconspicuous strait. It was the passage from the Atlantic to the Pacific. Ships still navigate it and, especially for Chile, it provides direct access to the Atlantic.

  • Franck Cammas' winning sailboat of the Jules Vernes Trophy Around the World Record arriving in Brest, France in 2010.

    Once around the world

    Around the world in 80 days

    In his novel "Around the World in 80 Days," French author Jules Verne sent eccentric gentleman Phileas Fogg on a race around the world. Nowadays whoever wins the Jules Verne Trophy is the first to circumnavigate the world in a sailboat. In this race, teams compete against each other, in contrast to the Vendee Globe.

  • Queguiner - Leucemie Espoir as he crosses the finish line and finishes fifth in the Vendee Globe solo around-the-world sailing race on January 25, 2017.

    Once around the world

    The world's hardest race

    The best world's solo sailors compete at the Vendee Globe, an unassisted non-stop yacht race that has been held since 1989. Every four years it starts and ends in Les Sables-d'Olonne on the French Atlantic coast. Because its route includes the Southern Ocean, the race is considered the world's hardest. The victor is celebrated as a hero upon arrival. So far no woman has been among the winners.

  • Ellen McArthur in her trimaran.

    Once around the world

    The world's fastest woman

    British sailor Ellen MacArthur came second at the Vendee Globe, but she wanted more: to sail non-stop around the world faster than anyone else. On November 28, 2004, she set out on her 22.9-meter trimaran B&Q. Her time of 71 days, 14 hours, 18 minutes and 33 seconds is the world record for single-handed global circumnavigation. For three years she was the world's fastest solo yachtswoman.

  • Solar-powered boat Turanor Planet Solar in the open ocean.

    Once around the world

    Around the world in a solar-powered boat

    Circumnavigation brings people together who want to push the limits of what is possible. The Turanor PlanetSolar is the result of cooperation between Swiss, Germans and New Zealanders. Between 2010 and 2012 their boat, powered entirely by solar energy, returned to port after circumnavigating the globe in 585 days. Its roof consists of 38,000 photovoltaic cells.

  • Solar-powered Solar Impulse HB-SIA prototype airplane in front of the Swiss alps during his first flight over Payerne, western Switzerland.

    Once around the world

    Taking to the skies with solar energy

    Swiss psychiatrist and balloonist Bertrand Piccard's Solar Impulse is the solar-powered airborne variation. In March 2015 he began a circumnavigation that ended in July 2016 in Abu Dhabi after a nine-month hiatus. His motivation was not the desire to break records but his vision of an environmentally friendly, energy-efficient aircraft. It took more than 10 years to develop the Solar Impulse.

  • US pilot Steve Fossett poses in front of his Bud Light Spirit of Freedom balloon shortly after touching down in the Australian outback northeast of Birdsville, 04 July 2002.

    Once around the world

    Around the world in a hot-air balloon

    US multimillionaire Steve Fossett, who died in 2007, poses here in front of his balloon, the Bud Light Spirit of Freedom, after a soft landing in the Australian outback in July 2002. He took 14 days to fly around the world alone, beating the record of his rival Bertrand Piccard, who had made the first non-stop balloon flight around the world three years previously in 19 days, but with a crewmate.

  • Heidi Hetzer returning from her circumnavigation of the world in front of the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin.

    Once around the world

    A pioneer in a vintage car

    In circumnavigating the globe, it is considered necessary to cross all the meridians of longitude. That pushes people and vehicles to their limits. Berliner Heidi Hetzer, who died in 2019, took on the challenge at the age of 79 in a 1930 Hudson Great Eight. She was following in the tracks of Clärenore Stinnes, the first person to travel around the world in an automobile, from 1927 to 1929.

  • Serge Roehteli and Mrs Nicole on their arrival in Switzerland, Geneva.

    Once around the world

    Outrunning the world

    Serge Roetheli, born in 1955, is an indefatigable mountain guide and athlete. He jogged an incredible 40,000 kilometers around the world, demolishing 64 pairs of shoes in the process. His wife Nicole accompanied him on a motorcycle. The journey took the pair five years, returning to Switzerland in April 2005. On their way they raised $400,000 (€356,000) in donations.

  • The around the world cyclists Axel Brümmer & Peter Glöckner on their way back to Saalfeld, Germany.

    Once around the world

    From Saalfeld around the world

    The Berlin Wall had just come down in 1989 when two friends, Axel Brümmer and Peter Glöckner got on their bikes. On June 29, 1990, they set off from the town of Saalfeld in Thuringia. 80,000 kilometers, 50 countries and five years later, the cyclists returned, much richer in experience. They had started out in what was the communist German Democratic Republic and came home to a reunified Germany.

    Author: Anne Termèche


Advertisement

Film

Chloe Zhao poses in the press room at the Oscars in Los Angeles, California, April 25

China snubs Chloe Zhao's historic Oscar haul

The Chinese-born Chloe Zhao won best director and best picture for "Nomadland" in a history-making Oscars sweep — a feat that was literally muted in her home country.  

Books

The folded corner of a book's page.

Celebrating the history of the 'dog ear' bookmark on World Book Day

The practice of folding the corners of one's book to mark a page has a name — and has been done for centuries.  

Music

Christa Ludwig smiling

Opera star Christa Ludwig dies at 93

German mezzo-soprano Christa Ludwig, who starred on the world's great stages for four decades, has passed away at the age of 93.  

Culture

Painting of a tree hit by lightening

Dreams of Freedom: Romanticism in Russia and Germany

The international exhibition project on Romanticism in Russia and Germany is now on show at the Tretyakov Gallery, the main museum of Russian national art.  

Digital Culture

A collage of different still from the video series #allesdichtmachen, actors Jan-Josef Liefers, Nina Proll, Nadja Uhl, Ulrich Tukur, Wotan Wilke Möhring, Maxim Mehmet, atharina Schlothauer, Peri Baumeister, Richy Müller.

German actors' COVID videos spark controversy

Under the hashtag #allesdichtmachen, German stars satirically comment on the government's pandemic restrictions. The campaign is popular among COVID-deniers.  