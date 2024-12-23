Magdeburg: Parties clash amid calls to bolster security

Magdeburg: Parties clash amid calls to bolster securityPublished December 23, 2024last updated December 23, 2024
After a driver plowed into a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, killing five people, concerns have been raised about public safety and intelligence gaps.
Five people, including a 9-year-old boy, were killed and more than 200 injured on Friday night when a car plowed into a crowd at the eastern German city's Christmas market.
Politicians across the spectrum, from the far-left to the far-right, are calling for enhanced security measures.
Police have yet to determine the motives behind Friday's attack. The perpetrator, a doctor from Saudi Arabia, is currently in pre-trial detention, facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and dangerous bodily harm.
Investigators are examining reports that there had been warnings about a potential threat from the perpetrator.
Far-right rally, counter rally planned for Magdeburg
Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is set to hold a rally in Magdeburg on Monday evening.
The party's chancellor candidate, Alice Weidel, and several state AfD politicians are expected to attend the gathering at the city's Domplatz, followed by a march.
In an invitation to the event, the AfD claimed that the recent attack on Sunday highlights the dangers of Germany's immigration policy.
On Saturday scuffles broke out at a far-right rally in the city, billed as a "demonstration against terror" and attended by more than 2,000 people.
Protesters held up a large banner bearing the word "remigration", a term popular with anti-immigration extremists seeking the mass deportation of migrants.
Faeser wants more powers for the police
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has urged the swift adoption of draft laws to bolster internal security.
"We must do everything in our power to protect the people of Germany from such horrific acts of violence. Our security authorities need all the necessary powers and additional personnel to achieve this," Faeser told Der Spiegel.
Following theSolingen knife attackearlier this year, gun laws were tightened, and the powers of security authorities were strengthened.
Faeser, however, said further legislative changes have been blocked by her Social Democratic Party (SPD) party's former governing coalition partner, the Free Democrats (FDP), and the opposition Christian Democrats (CDU) and its sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU) known as the "Union."
"All of these bills could be passed immediately if the Union and FDP did not refuse to do so," she said.
This include the new Federal Police Act, designed to strengthen the federal police, and the introduction of biometric surveillance.
FDP General Secretary Marco Buschmann cautioned against hasty actions.
"Our task is to support the victims and their families. Competing for symbolic measures would not do justice to the terrible situation," he told Der Spiegel.
Germany will hold a federal election in February. Domestic security is likely to be an important issue in the campaign.
Bernd Baumann, the parliamentary head of the far-right AfD, called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to convene a special session of the Bundestag regarding the "desolate" security situation, stating that "this is the least we owe to the victims."
Meanwhile, the head of the far-left BSW party, Sahra Wagenknecht, demanded that Interior Minister Nancy Faeser explain "why so many tips and warnings were ignored beforehand."
The CDU, and the FDP called for enhancements to Germany's security apparatus, including improved coordination between federal and state authorities.
What we know so far
- Five people, including a 9-year-old boy, André Gleissner, were killed on Friday night when a car plowed into a crowd at the Magdeburg Christmas market.
- More than 200 people were injured; 41 are in critical condition and 90 are seriously injured.
- Police arrested the perpetrator shortly after the attack but haven't publicly named him. He is said to be a Saudi doctor and resident in Germany since 2006, who had reportedly previously made online death threats.
- The perpetrator was remanded into custody after appearing in court on Saturday. He faces five counts of murder, multiple attempted murders, and dangerous bodily harm, police said.
- The motive behind the attack remains unclear.
- Security has been tightened at all of Germany's Christmas markets.
- Investigators are looking into how authorities responded to earlier warnings about the perpetrator.
- Saudi authorities warned their German counterparts about the perpetrator last year, and had requested his extradition.
- Germany's Federal Criminal Police (BKA) President Holger Münch told the German public broadcaster ZDF the man had various contacts with authorities in the past during which he made insults and sometimes threats, "but he was not known for acts of violence."
