Magdeburg: Parties clash amid calls to bolster security

After a driver plowed into a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, killing five people, concerns have been raised about public safety and intelligence gaps.

Five people, including a 9-year-old boy, were killed and more than 200 injured on Friday night when a car plowed into a crowd at the eastern German city's Christmas market.

Politicians across the spectrum, from the far-left to the far-right, are calling for enhanced security measures.

Police have yet to determine the motives behind Friday's attack. The perpetrator, a doctor from Saudi Arabia, is currently in pre-trial detention, facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and dangerous bodily harm.

Investigators are examining reports that there had been warnings about a potential threat from the perpetrator.