Magdeburg: Mourners gather for Christmas market vigil

12/21/2024 December 21, 2024 White House pledges support for Magdeburg

US President Joe Biden on Saturday released a statement of support for Germany and the German people in the wake of Friday's Christmas market attack in the central city of Magdeburg.

The statement expressed "our deepest condolences" after what Biden called a "despicable and dark event."

The White House statement said that Biden had been in touch with German officials and pledged "all available resources and assistance if needed," noting that the US "stands with our allies against violent terror."

