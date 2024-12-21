Magdeburg: Mourners gather for Christmas market vigil

Skip next section Police: Suspect remanded in pre-trial detention after arraignment hearing

Magdeburg police said in the early hours of Sunday that the suspect had been issued with a warrant for pre-trial detention.

Magdeburg's district court approved an appeal from the city's public prosecutors in a late-night hearing on Saturday, police said in a statement.

"The arraignment judge ordered investigative detention on suspicion of five cases of homicide, multiple cases of attempted homicide and multiple cases of dangerous bodily harm," police said.

"The accused was accordingly taken to a place of detention," the short statement concluded.

Police also provided more information on those killed during Friday's attack.

It said the victims were a 9-year-old boy, and four women, aged 45, 52, 67 and 75. In line with German privacy norms, police did not identify the victims.