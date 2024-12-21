Magdeburg Christmas market car-ramming death toll rises to 5

Magdeburg Christmas market car-ramming death toll rises to 5Published December 21, 2024last updated December 21, 2024
What you need to know
- Five killed, including a child, and at least 200 injured after car plowed into crowd at Magdeburg Christmas market
- Chancellor Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser are expected at Magdeburg on Saturday
- The suspect has been taken into custody
- The man is a Saudi citizen with permanent residency status in Germany. He had been in the country since 2006
Scholz decries 'terrible' attack on Christmas market revelers
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has visited Magdeburg, the scene of Friday's Christmas market attack.
Describing the attack as a "terrible" atrocity, Scholz recapped the death toll, which now stands at five, and noted how more than 200 people were injured.
"What a terrible act it is to injure and kill so many people there with such brutality," he said.
Scholz said more than 40 people were "critically injured" and added that authorities are "very worried for them."
"I, as chancellor, speak for everyone who bears responsibility in this country to express our sympathies," he added.
Scholz then called on the country to unite in the face of hatred.
"We must stand together, and we will stand together in the aftermath," he told a news conference.
The chancellor then paid tribute to the first responders, whom he said had "prevented worse."
He called for the full force of the law to be used to bring the attacker to justice.
Magdeburg mourns Christmas market attack victims
The premier of Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Haseloff, on Saturday said five people had died following the attack on the Magdeburg Christmas market.
He went on to thank emergency services and first responders for their quick action in helping the injured at the market.
What do we know about Magdeburg attack suspect?
The suspect in Friday's car ramming is a 50-year-old Saudi national, who has been in Germany for 18 years.
Officials said the man had permanent residency in Germany and was practicing medicine.
Several German media outlets identified the man and reported that he was a specialist in psychiatry and psychotherapy and was practicing in Bernburg, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Magdeburg.
Describing himself as a former Muslim, the alleged perpetrator shared dozens of tweets and retweets daily focusing on anti-Islam themes.
He often criticized the religion and congratulated Muslims who left the faith.
He also accused German authorities of failing to do enough to combat what he said was the "Islamism of Europe."
He has also voiced support for the far-right and anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Der Spiegel magazine reported.
Recently, he repeatedly claimed on social media that German authorities had been targeting Saudi asylum-seekers and sought "to destroy our anti-Islam activism."
Magdeburg death toll rises to 4 — reports
Four people are now known to have been killed in the Magdeburg attack, according to reports in the Bild newspaper, as well as by public broadcasters WDR and NDR, citing the police.
The mass-circulation Bild said 41 were gravely injured in the car ramming, while 86 people were being treated in hospital for serious injuries.
WDR and NDR cited security officials as saying 200 people were injured in Friday night's attack, more than double earlier estimates of about 60 people.
Local officials had said Friday that the initial death toll of two was likely to rise.
Saxony-Anhalt orders flags to be flown at half-mast
The German state of Saxony-Anhalt, of which Magdeburg is the capital, has ordered flags to be flown at half-mast at all official buildings following Friday night's deadly attack.
Public buildings in the city, including cultural institutions such as theaters and museums, are to remain closed for the "coming days," according to authorities.
Magdeburg said it would create a place of vigil near the Johanniskirche (St. John's Church) for the public to lay flowers and pay their respects to the victims.
A memorial service will be held in Magdeburg Cathedral on Saturday evening.
Berlin increases police presence at Christmas markets
The Berlin state government has ordered tighter security at Christmas markets in the German capital following the deadly attack on a festive gathering in Magdeburg.
Berlin Interior Minister Iris Sprange announced the decision, saying authorities were in close contact to discuss stepping up their presence in the city.
"My sincere sympathy goes out to the victims and their families at this difficult time," Sprange said.
Magdeburg is approximately a two-hour drive from Berlin.
Friday night's atrocity came almost eight years to the day since an Islamist terror attack on a Christmas market in Berlin. Authorities have not commented on a possible connection between the two attacks.
On December 19, 2016, a man drove a truck into a crowd at Breitscheidplatz, killing 13 people. More than 70 people were injured, some of them seriously.
The attacker fled to Italy, where he was shot dead by authorities.
Magdeburg suspect is an Islam critic, AfD supporter, reports say
The suspected Magdeburg attacker is an activist who holds critical views on Islam and is a supporter of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), German media reported, citing social media posts.
The DPA news agency said the 50-year-old Saudi doctor, who has permanent residency in Germany, had previously described himself as an ex-Muslim.
The news agency said the alleged perpetrator had written negative social media posts about German authorities.
Among other things, he accused Berlin of not doing enough to combat Islamism.
Despite supporting Saudi women who flee their homeland due to persecution, he advised them: "Do not ask for asylum in Germany."
German news magazine Der Spiegel also reported that the suspect's social media posts indicated his sympathy for Germany's AfD party.
Police said hours after Friday's attack that the alleged perpetrator had lived in Germany since 2006.
He was arrested at the scene of the attack and was taken into custody for questioning.
Germany to debate how to protect public spaces
One of the main questions being discussed is how the suspect managed to drive the car into the crowd, especially since security measures were increased at Christmas markets precisely to avoid these kinds of incidents.
I visited several markets in recent days to see security measures firsthand and, compared to previous years, they were much more evident: large concrete bollards at the entrance, other roadblocks on the sidewalks and police officers patrolling. At least in the markets I visited, it would have been very difficult for someone to drive a vehicle into a crowd.
This incident will most probably ignite a debate about whether security measures are effective enough to protect public spaces in Germany or whether additional efforts are needed.
At least in the short term, Christmas markets are expected to step up security. Officials in Berlin, for example, announced the deployment of additional personnel to the city's Christmas markets.
Scholz to visit Magdeburg
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is slated to visit the scene of a deadly car-ramming of visitors at the Magdeburg Christmas market.
Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser will visit the market, where flowers of condolences have already been laid.
Saxony-Anhalt's Premier Reiner Haseloff said he would discuss the "necessary measures" to be taken with the chancellor.
"We now need to work through this and draw long-term consequences," Haseloff said.
Two people — including a young child — were killed and 60 others were injured after the vehicle plowed into a crowd of people in German town on Friday.
Scholz offered his condolences in a statement on social media platform X.
"My thoughts are with the victims and their relatives. We stand beside them and beside the people of Magdeburg," he wrote on Friday night.
What do we know so far?
A man in a rental car plowed into a crowd of people at the Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg at around 7 p.m. on Friday. The man killed two people and injured at least 60 more.
State Premier Reiner Haseloff said the suspect was a 50-year-old Saudi national who worked as a doctor and had been residing in Germany since 2006.
The suspect, who is believed to have acted alone, was arrested at the scene.
Authorities are yet to give a statement on the potential motives behind the crime.
Several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and France, have issued statements of condolence.
The mayor of Magdeburg, Simone Borris, said a memorial service will be held in the city's cathedral on Saturday evening.
dvv/sms (DPA, AFP, AP, Reuters)