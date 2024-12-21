Magdeburg Christmas market car-ramming death toll rises to 5

12/21/2024 December 21, 2024 Scholz decries 'terrible' attack on Christmas market revelers

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Magdeburg on Saturday, a day after the attack Image: Christian Mang/REUTERS

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has visited Magdeburg, the scene of Friday's Christmas market attack.

Describing the attack as a "terrible" atrocity, Scholz recapped the death toll, which now stands at five, and noted how more than 200 people were injured.

"What a terrible act it is to injure and kill so many people there with such brutality," he said.

Scholz said more than 40 people were "critically injured" and added that authorities are "very worried for them."

"I, as chancellor, speak for everyone who bears responsibility in this country to express our sympathies," he added.

Scholz then called on the country to unite in the face of hatred.

"We must stand together, and we will stand together in the aftermath," he told a news conference.

The chancellor then paid tribute to the first responders, whom he said had "prevented worse."

He called for the full force of the law to be used to bring the attacker to justice.