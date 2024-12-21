Magdeburg Christmas market attack: German football in shock

Jubilation and celebration were in shorter supply than usual at the top end of German football this weekend. The tragic events at a Magdeburg took their toll across the country.

The last weekend before the winter break in the Bundesliga season is usually marked by a festive mood. But the events in Magdeburg, where a car rammed in to a Christmas market killing five people and injuring 200 others, overshadowed matches across Germany.

As the 1.FC Magdeburg players headed towards the fans that had travelled to see them win 5-2 in Düsseldorf, the news was just starting to filter in. Players, coaches and fans looked crestfallen. "When football becomes a secondary concern,” read the statement on the club's site where a match report would usually sit. "Our club won the away game at Fortuna Düsseldorf 5:2, but to be honest, we are also finding it difficult to find the words. That's why the match report ends here."

Christmas takes back seat

Hours later, on Friday night, the tragedy loomed large in the top flight match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. "It's almost impossible to talk about football tonight. Right now the people in Magdeburg are in our thoughts," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said after his side's 5-1 win. His opposite number, Marco Rose struggled to process the news while Bayern later canceled their Christmas party, set for later that evening. Instead, fans sang "Silent Night, Holy Night" with the local Tölzer Boys’ Choir.

German handball league and cup champions SC Magdeburg also called off their Bundesliga home game against Eisenach.

On Saturday morning, as the scale of the devastation became somewhat clearer, the German Football League (DFL), which operates the Bundesliga, advised clubs in the top two divisions (those which they control) to hold a minute's silence.

Support across top divisions

"German football is shocked by this attack, and its thoughts are with the victims and their families at this tough time. We also wish the injured a speedy recovery," the DFL wrote on its website.

Many clubs went further, with floral displays and messages of support. "Much strength to Magdeburg," read a banner held up by the players in the match between Paderborn und Karlsruhe, in the 2.Bundesliga, the same league Magdeburg play in.

In the top division, the sentiments and displays were similar. "There are always more important things than football," said Freiburg player, Christian Günter, summing up the general mood.

Edited by: Pascal Jochem