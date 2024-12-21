Chancellor Scholz to visit site of Magdeburg attack

Skip next section Saxony-Anhalt orders flags to be flown at half-mast

Saxony-Anhalt orders flags to be flown at half-mast

Germany's state of Saxony-Anhalt, of which Magdeburg is the capital, has ordered flags to be flown at half-mast at all official buildings following Friday night's deadly attack.

Public buildings in the city, including cultural institutions like theaters and museums, are to remain closed for the "coming days," according to authorities.

Magdeburg said it will create a place of vigil near the city's Johanniskirche (St. John Church) for the public to lay flowers and pay their respects to the victims.

A memorial service will be held in Magdeburg Cathedral on Saturday evening.