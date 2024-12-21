Chancellor Scholz to visit site of Magdeburg attack

One of the main questions being discussed is how the suspect managed to drive the car into the crowd, especially since security measures were increased at Christmas markets precisely to avoid these kinds of incidents.

I visited several markets in recent days to see security measures firsthand and, compared to previous years, they were much more evident: large concrete bollards at the entrance, other roadblocks on the sidewalks and police officers patrolling. At least in the markets I visited, it would have been very difficult for someone to drive a vehicle into a crowd.

This incident will most probably ignite a debate about whether security measures are effective enough to protect public spaces in Germany or whether additional efforts are needed.

At least in the short term, Christmas markets are expected to step up security. Officials in Berlin, for example, announced the deployment of additional personnel to the city's Christmas markets.