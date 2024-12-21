Chancellor Scholz to visit site of Magdeburg attack

Chancellor Scholz to visit site of Magdeburg attackDecember 21, 2024
What you need to know
- Two killed, including a child, and at least 60 injured as car plows into crowd at Magdeburg Christmas market
- Chancellor Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser are expected at Magdeburg on Saturday
- The suspect has been arrested
- The man is a Saudi citizen with permanent residency status in Germany. He had been in the country since 2006
Germany to debate how to protect public spaces
One of the main questions being discussed is how the suspect managed to drive the car into the crowd, especially since security measures were increased at Christmas markets precisely to avoid these kinds of incidents.
I visited several markets in recent days to see security measures firsthand and, compared to previous years, they were much more evident: large concrete bollards at the entrance, other roadblocks on the sidewalks and police officers patrolling. At least in the markets I visited, it would have been very difficult for someone to drive a vehicle into a crowd.
This incident will most probably ignite a debate about whether security measures are effective enough to protect public spaces in Germany or whether additional efforts are needed.
At least in the short term, Christmas markets are expected to step up security. Officials in Berlin, for example, announced the deployment of additional personnel to the city's Christmas markets.
Scholz to visit Magdeburg
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is slated to visit the scene of a deadly car-ramming of visitors at the Magdeburg Christmas market.
Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser will visit the market, where flowers of condolences have already been laid.
Saxony-Anhalt's Premier Reiner Haseloff said he would discuss the "necessary measures" to be taken with the chancellor.
"We now need to work through this and draw long-term consequences," Haseloff said.
Two people — including a young child — were killed and 60 others were injured after the vehicle plowed into a crowd of people in German town on Friday.
Scholz offered his condolences in a statement on social media platform X.
"My thoughts are with the victims and their relatives. We stand beside them and beside the people of Magdeburg," he wrote on Friday night.
What do we know so far?
A man in a rental car plowed into a crowd of people at the Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg at around 7 p.m. on Friday. The man killed two people and injured at least 60 more.
State Premier Reiner Haseloff said the suspect was a 50-year-old Saudi national who worked as a doctor and had been residing in Germany since 2006.
The suspect, who is believed to have acted alone, was arrested at the scene.
Authorities are yet to give a statement on the potential motives behind the crime.
Several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and France, have issued statements of condolence.
The mayor of Magdeburg, Simone Borris, said a memorial service will be held in the city's cathedral on Saturday evening.
dvv/sms (DPA, AFP, AP, Reuters)