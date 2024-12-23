Magdeburg attack puts pressure on German security services

CrimeGermanyMagdeburg attack puts pressure on German security servicesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCrimeGermanyKaukab Shairani12/23/2024December 23, 2024A man is in police custody facing multiple murder charges after attacking a Magdeburg Christmas market, killing five and injuring nearly 200. The German government has promised to thoroughly investigate whether there were any security lapses.https://p.dw.com/p/4oVDEAdvertisement