  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
CrimeGermany

Magdeburg attack puts pressure on German security services

Kaukab Shairani
December 23, 2024

A man is in police custody facing multiple murder charges after attacking a Magdeburg Christmas market, killing five and injuring nearly 200. The German government has promised to thoroughly investigate whether there were any security lapses.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oVDE
Skip next section Similar stories from Germany

Similar stories from Germany

View of an oil production facility in China, a warning sign in the foreground.

Chinese firm ran extensive carbon credit scam

In a billion-euro fraud, German authorities have been deceived over carbon saving projects at oilfields in China.
CrimeDecember 11, 202403:40 min
Nadja Ofuatey-Alazard, Director of the Dekoloniale project, speaks into a DW microphone

Activists reflect on Europe's colonial impact in Africa

"Colonialism has not entered the memory culture in Europe or in Germany," the Dekoloniale Festival director told DW.
HistoryNovember 21, 202403:49 min
An outside view of the chancellor's office, with the heads of Finance Minister Christian Lindner (L) and Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) just visible

Why Germany's coalition government is under threat

The FDP finance minister has triggered a dispute that observers say is backing his coalition partners into a corner.
PoliticsNovember 4, 202401:16 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Crime from Europe

More on Crime from Europe

Doku KW 48 | Kriminellen Welpenhändlern auf der Spur

Bringing criminal puppy traders to heel

Experts estimate that Europe’s dog mafia makes around a billion Euros every year.
CrimeDecember 1, 202426:04 min
Illustration shows Ship to shore cranes, docked ship and loaded with containers pictured at Antwerp harbor

EU ports join forces to fight drug smuggling

The European Union is teaming up with port operators in Belgium and the Netherlands to fight back against illegal drugs.
CrimeJanuary 24, 202402:27 min
Skip next section More on Crime from around the world

More on Crime from around the world

Symbolbild | Handschellen

Will it help to know who South Africa's sex offenders are?

Calls for South Africa's national sex offenders register to be made public has sparked much debate.
CrimeDecember 15, 202403:04 min
The 77 Percent Magazine #242

What could stop Nigeria's abduction crisis?

Security expert talks of why kidnappings are happening in Nigeria and what could be done to stop them.
CrimeNovember 7, 202400:52 min
The 77 Percent Magazine #242

Street debate: Living in fear of abductions in Nigeria

In our Street Debate, we get to talk to survivors and other Nigerians who have faced abductions up close.
CrimeNovember 7, 202409:57 min
Show more