Magdeburg attack: Over €600,000 donated to victims, families

The city’s administration said there have been over 5,600 donations after the deadly attack at a Christmas market. “All donations prove that our city is sticking together,” said city mayor Simone Borris.

The city administration in Magdeburg, Germany said that €615,227.91 had been donated to the victims and relatives of the Christmas market attack.

On December 20, a man originally from Saudi Arabia who came to Germany in 2006 drove a car through crowds at the city's Christmas market, killing five people and injuring as many as 235. A 9-year-old child was among those killed.

People have been gathering at a memorial site to place tributes to the victims of the Magdeburg Christmas market attack Image: Heiko Rebsch/dpa/picture alliance

Donations a sign of 'great solidarity' — Magdeburg mayor

The city administration said that more than 5,600 donations had been made to the cause so far.

"The willingness of the population to donate is impressive and another sign of the great solidarity, the broad support and the sense of community that we are currently feeling in many places in Magdeburg,” said Magdeburg Mayor Simone Borris.

"My thoughts are also with the five fatalities, the bereaved and the many injured, as well as the countless relief and emergency services," Borris said in a statement.

"All donations prove that our city is sticking together. This gives us strength and confidence for the future," the mayor said.

kb/wd (dpa,epd)